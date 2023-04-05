https://sputniknews.com/20230405/dangerous--illegal-overreach-gop-allies-slam-trumps-criminal-indictment-1109142759.html

'Dangerous & Illegal Overreach': GOP, Allies Slam Trump's Criminal Indictment

Even before the criminal accusations against Donald Trump were unsealed in court on Tuesday, Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York's 21st congressional district slammed the ex-President’s arrest as part of his arraignment as "dangerous overreach."She expressed certainty that the 45th POTUS would overcome the "witch-hunt" and "be sworn in as President of the United States of America in January 2025." Stefanik went on Twitter to post a lengthy statement related to Trump's indictment.Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier in the day.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who led a protest near the courthouse in New York, later wrote on Twitter that the Democrats "arrested President Trump because he’s the only man standing in their way as they fight for a hostile takeover of America. We will never abandon him.""The arrest and arraignment of former President Donald Trump by a left-wing Soros prosecutor today is making a mockery of the rule of law," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Twitter. He decried the indictment as was "frivolous," and "political persecution." After the arraignment, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy posted on Twitter that District Attorney Alvin Bragg "is attempting to interfere in our democratic process" and "will be held accountable by Congress."Seen outside the courthouse in Manhattan on Tuesday, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. later tweeted that he “showed up because that’s what real supporters do.”Many of Trump’s allies levelled a barrage of accusations at Judge Alvin Bragg. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., likened Trump’s charges to proceedings typical for authoritarian countries, adding "It is disgusting and Bragg won't be let off the hook." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out that the “Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.”As United States Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri went on Twitter, he had one word for what was happening, "Travesty".Indeed, this word was often tweeted on Tuesday in response to the criminal charges against Donald Trump.Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that Tuesday marked "a bad day for all of us."Even Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Ut., a critic of Trump, released a statement saying the “New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda."Former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador, currently GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley stated:“From everything I’ve seen from this New York district attorney, this is something he’d be doing for political points.”

