Russia Transferred Iskander Missile System to Belarusian Armed Forces: Shoigu
Russia transferred the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system that is capable of using nuclear missiles to the Belarusian armed forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
2023-04-04T10:42+0000
2023-04-04T10:42+0000
2023-04-04T10:43+0000
military
sergei shoigu
russia
belarus
iskander ballistic missile
russia
belarus
10:42 GMT 04.04.2023 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 04.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia transferred the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system that is capable of using nuclear missiles to the Belarusian armed forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"The Iskander-M
tactical missile system has been transferred to the armed forces of Belarus. This system can use missiles of both conventional and nuclear variants," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces.
Training of Belarusian units on the use of the missile system to protect the Union State has begun at one of the training grounds in Russia on April 3, the minister added.
According to him, a part of the Belarusian attack aircraft have received the ability to strike using nuclear weapons.
"A part of the Belarusian attack aircraft have gained the ability to strike enemy targets with nuclear weapons," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces.
NATO is strengthening the anti-Russian course, which leads to an escalation of the conflict, Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"At the same time, NATO is stepping up its anti-Russian course, which is leading to an escalation of the conflict," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces.
The US and allies are increasing military assistance to Ukraine and ready to supply over 200 tanks and over 400 modern armored fighting vehicles, the minister added.
Russia has destroyed in Ukraine since the beginning of the year some 59 M777 howitzers, 13 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, 14 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, as well as 30 self-propelled guns from Poland, Germany, France and the Czech Republic, Shoigu said.
"Since the beginning of this year alone, 59 M777 howitzers, 13 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, 14 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, as well as 30 self-propelled guns from Poland, Germany, France and the Czech Republic have been destroyed," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces.
The Russian armed forces have disrupted the production of a number of Ukrainian weapons, as well as the transfer of ammunition and fuel to the front, with high-precision strikes, Shoigu
stressed.
"We are delivering high-precision strikes against Ukrainian military targets. This resulted in the disruption of the production of a number of weapons, as well as the supply of Ukrainian armed forces' groups with ammunition and fuel," Shoigu added.