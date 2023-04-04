https://sputniknews.com/20230404/russia-transferred-iskander-missile-system-to-belarusian-armed-forces-shoigu-1109111035.html

Russia Transferred Iskander Missile System to Belarusian Armed Forces: Shoigu

Russia Transferred Iskander Missile System to Belarusian Armed Forces: Shoigu

Russia transferred the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system that is capable of using nuclear missiles to the Belarusian armed forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

2023-04-04T10:42+0000

2023-04-04T10:42+0000

2023-04-04T10:43+0000

military

sergei shoigu

russia

belarus

iskander ballistic missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095255381_0:213:1496:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_73ad729725a0601f29d8034ad48c2486.jpg

"The Iskander-M tactical missile system has been transferred to the armed forces of Belarus. This system can use missiles of both conventional and nuclear variants," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces. Training of Belarusian units on the use of the missile system to protect the Union State has begun at one of the training grounds in Russia on April 3, the minister added.According to him, a part of the Belarusian attack aircraft have received the ability to strike using nuclear weapons.NATO is strengthening the anti-Russian course, which leads to an escalation of the conflict, Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.The US and allies are increasing military assistance to Ukraine and ready to supply over 200 tanks and over 400 modern armored fighting vehicles, the minister added.Russia has destroyed in Ukraine since the beginning of the year some 59 M777 howitzers, 13 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, 14 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, as well as 30 self-propelled guns from Poland, Germany, France and the Czech Republic, Shoigu said.The Russian armed forces have disrupted the production of a number of Ukrainian weapons, as well as the transfer of ammunition and fuel to the front, with high-precision strikes, Shoigu stressed."We are delivering high-precision strikes against Ukrainian military targets. This resulted in the disruption of the production of a number of weapons, as well as the supply of Ukrainian armed forces' groups with ammunition and fuel," Shoigu added.

https://sputniknews.com/20230403/inside-the-iskander-a-closer-look-at-russias-deadly-short-range-missile-1109080044.html

russia

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iskander-m operational-tactical missile system, nuclear missiles