US Increasing Military Presence in Asia-Pacific Region to Deter Russia, China, Shoigu Says

The US is significantly increasing its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening ties with its allies to deter Russia and China, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

Shoigu added that the modernization of Moscow's missile defense system will be completed this year. He stressed that "one of the priorities of the Russian Aerospace Forces development direction is equipping troops with advanced air and missile defense systems." Military officials also discussed the recent attack attempt on Sevastopol by Ukrainian naval drones. Shoigu stressed that all UAVs were taken down. Earlier in the day, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that Russia's Black Sea Fleet repulsed an attack by surface drones in Sevastopol.

