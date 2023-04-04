https://sputniknews.com/20230404/drc-authority-rebukes-french-officials-for-inaction-on-assault-against-congolese-official-1109104559.html

DRC Authority Rebukes French Officials for Inaction on Assault Against Congolese Official

DRC Authority Rebukes French Officials for Inaction on Assault Against Congolese Official

Congolese media regulator, CSAC, said that the French authorities has not yet taken actions in regard to its recent complaint filed in the wake of Saturday night's attack against its CSAC president, Christian Bosembe.

The Superior Council of Audiovisual and Communication (CSAC) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has said that French officials have not yet acted on a recent complaint filed in the wake of Saturday night's attack against its CSAC president, Christian Bosembe.Shocked and outraged by the brutal assault on Bosembe by a group of males, who claim to be "combatants" while he was on official business in the French capital city of Paris, High Councilor of the DRC, and deputy rapporteur of the CSAC, Serge Ndjibu, criticized the French authorities for failing to provide the Congolese official with even a bare minimum of protection prior to the incident.The deputy Rapporteur of the CSAC said that the Congolese media regulator had requested further clarification of the incident. He pointed out that on Monday, the CSAC reached out to French officials to not only get a better understanding of what had happened, but also to ensure that a thorough investigation takes place to identify, apprehend, prosecute, and impose severe penalties on those responsible for the violent attack against the Congolese official.He also revealed that the Congolese broadcasting body planned to meet with France's ambassador to the DR Congo in order "to get more clarification and find out how the filing is and know what steps have been taken so far to find all these criminals."According to Ndjibu, the incident was initially brought to light via social media during the wee hours of Sunday morning. CSAC President Christian Bosembe reassured Ndjibu that he had beefed up his own security measures following the attack.

