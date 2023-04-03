https://sputniknews.com/20230403/senior-congolese-official-beaten-up-in-paris-drc-asks-to-punish-aggressors-1109082912.html
Senior Congolese Official Beaten Up in Paris: DRC Asks to 'Punish' Aggressors
The Superior Council of Audiovisual and Communication (CSAC) of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has filed a complaint in France following an attack against its president, Christian Bosembe, in Paris
The Superior Council of Audiovisual and Communication (CSAC) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has filed a complaint in France following an attack against its president, Christian Bosembe, in Paris, according to the press release of an urgent meeting of the body on April 2.CSAC called on the French authorities to actively seek out, arrest, try, and severely "punish" the perpetrators.During his work trip in Paris, Bosembe was attacked on the night between April 1 and 2. The head of CSAC was approached by a group of men who claim to be "combatants." The individuals, whose identity is still unknown, beat him up and called him a "collaborationist."The scene of the attack was caught on camera, with the video then relayed on the Internet with the caption "Popular Front battalion. New energy."According to the audiovisual and communication body, the aggressors "use the methods of terrorists." Several of them "live in France and other countries of Western Europe illegally."The day after the attack, Patrick Muyaya, the minister of communication and government spokesman for the DRC, announced that he had talked to Christian Bosembe and that the latter was "more afraid than hurt."
Christian Bosembe, head of the Congolese media regulator, the CSAC, was violently attacked in Paris during a work trip.
CSAC called on the French authorities to actively seek out, arrest, try, and severely "punish" the perpetrators.
CSAC called on the French authorities to actively seek out, arrest, try, and severely "punish" the perpetrators.
The scene of the attack was caught on camera, with the video then relayed on the Internet with the caption "Popular Front battalion. New energy."
The scene of the attack was caught on camera, with the video then relayed on the Internet with the caption "Popular Front battalion. New energy."
The Council described the attack as "barbaric, despicable, and indescribable." Along with that, the body requested that the French authorities provide more protection to Congolese officials.
According to the audiovisual and communication body, the aggressors "use the methods of terrorists
." Several of them "live in France and other countries of Western Europe illegally."
The day after the attack, Patrick Muyaya, the minister of communication and government spokesman for the DRC, announced that he had talked to Christian Bosembe and that the latter was "more afraid than hurt."
than hurt."
"I firmly condemn the aggression he faced. With the French authorities, we will work for justice to be done," Muyaya said on his official social media page, adding: "Violence has no place in democracy."