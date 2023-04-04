https://sputniknews.com/20230404/dont-repeat-mistakes-china-condemns-taiwan-leaders-meeting-with-us-house-speaker-1109099411.html

'Don't Repeat Mistakes': China Condemns Taiwan Leader's Meeting With US House Speaker

On Tuesday, China's consulate in Los Angeles advised US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy not to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and "repeat disastrous past mistakes."

China's consulate in Los Angeles has advised US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy not to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and "repeat disastrous past mistakes".Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Beijing was closely monitoring developments in connection with Tsai Ing-wen's trip - she crossed the United States on 29 March to visit Belize and Guatemala - and will resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.The Taiwanese president's trip to Central American allies will last 10 days. The delegation left Taiwan on 29 March, passed through New York and arrived in Guatemala. On the way back from Belize, the delegation plans to stop off in Los Angeles, where Tsai will meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, before she returns to her island. Tensions flared around Taiwan after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022. China condemned the visit, perceiving it as an act of support for local separatist forces, and conducted major military exercises near the island, which China considers it owns. The Chinese administration has repeatedly stated that Beijing is willing to reunite with Taiwan peacefully. However, it would never renounce the use of military force should the need arise.

