At least three people were killed and eight others injured during three separate shootings overnight into Monday in the French port city of Marseille, which has been notorious as the country's criminal capital, French media reported.
Two shootings started around midnight in the districts of Castellas and Aygalades, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing police sources. As a result, two people were killed and six injured, with one victim remaining in critical condition. An hour later, the third shooting broke out in the district of Joliette next to harbor docks, leaving another person dead and two critically injured, the report said. The young men killed were aged 16, 23 and 29, BFMTV reported. The shootings are believed to be related to local bands fighting over influence in drug distribution area.
Three Killed, 8 Injured in Series of Shootings in France's Marseille, Reports Say
10:07 GMT 03.04.2023 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 03.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people were killed and eight others injured during three separate shootings overnight into Monday in the French port city of Marseille, which has been notorious as the country's criminal capital, French media reported.
Two shootings started around midnight in the districts of Castellas and Aygalades, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing police sources. As a result, two people were killed and six injured, with one victim remaining in critical condition.
An hour later, the third shooting broke out in the district of Joliette next to harbor docks, leaving another person dead and two critically injured, the report said.
The young men killed were aged 16, 23 and 29, BFMTV reported. The shootings are believed to be related to local bands fighting over influence in drug distribution area.