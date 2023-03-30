https://sputniknews.com/20230330/shooting-reported-at-north-carolina-college-suspects-at-large-1108968231.html

Shooting Reported at North Carolina College, Suspects at Large

The report in question came from the Forsyth Tech Community College at the city of Winston-Salem at aroind 10:10 a.m., prompting police officers to rush to the scene.Shortly afterwards, the local police department announced via social media that "there is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech," adding that "there is still an active investigation on the campus."A spokesman for the college has also told one media outlet that the campus was put on lockdown and that there were reports of two suspects.The local police department has also announced that students with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Stokes County Schools who were on the campus during the time of the incident are being sent to their home schools, adding that the students' parents "can pick up students at their school."This incident takes place mere days after a deadly shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee where three children and three staff members were killed before the perpetrator, one Audrey Hale, was killed by responding cops.

