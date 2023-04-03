https://sputniknews.com/20230403/germanys-rheinmetall-building-service--logistics-hub-in-romania-for-nato-weapons-used-in-ukraine-1109063142.html
Germany's Rheinmetall Building 'Service & Logistics' Hub in Romania for NATO Weapons Used in Ukraine
Germany's Rheinmetall Building 'Service & Logistics' Hub in Romania for NATO Weapons Used in Ukraine
Germany's Rheinmetall is building a service and logistics hub in Romania for NATO weapons used in Ukraine.
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is building a service and logistics hub in Romania, on the border with Ukraine, to offer maintenance to NATO weapons that are funneled to the Kiev regime.The hub in Satu Mare, in the region of Maramures, is expected to start functioning already in April, the company was cited as saying.The hub will be providing service support to weapons such as self-propelled howitzers, Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs armoured transport vehicles and military trucks.Chief Executive Armin Papperger said in a media statement:The German arms manufacturer previously set up a similar maintenance hub for NATO vehicles in Lithuania in June 2022.Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have been supplying Kiev with a broad array of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. This, the UK recently announced it would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor-piercing shells for the 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks UK is planning to supply to Ukraine. Meanwhile, early in March, Germany's Rheinmetall announced it was in "promising" talks with Kiev on the construction of a tank plant worth 200 million euros ($213 million) in Ukraine."A Rheinmetall plant could be built in Ukraine for about 200 million euros," Armin Papperger, the head of the company, told German media.Such a plant will be able to produce up to 400 Panther tanks per year, with the defense company's chief voicing hope that a final decision on the deal would be made "in the next two months."As tens of billions of dollars-worth of military equipment are delivered to Kiev to fuel a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, Moscow has never tired of underscoring that arms deliveries will hardly contribute to a peaceful resolution. Furthermore, the Kremlin warned the military support to Kiev from the collective West risked full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.
The defense company has been actively providing military support to the Kiev regime, supplying ammunition for German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, sending high-mobility HX swap-body trucks and automated reconnaissance systems, among other items, to Ukraine.
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is building a service and logistics hub in Romania, on the border with Ukraine, to offer maintenance to NATO weapons that are funneled to the Kiev regime.
The hub in Satu Mare, in the region of Maramures, is expected to start functioning already in April, the company was cited as saying.
"The service hub should play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of western combat systems in use in Ukraine and ensuring the availability of logistical support," said a company spokesperson.
The hub will be providing service support to weapons such as self-propelled howitzers, Leopard 2
and Challenger tanks
, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs armoured transport vehicles and military trucks.
Chief Executive Armin Papperger said in a media statement:
"It is a key concern for us at Rheinmetall to provide the NATO forces and Ukraine with the best possible support."
The German arms manufacturer previously set up a similar maintenance hub for NATO vehicles in Lithuania in June 2022.
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have been supplying Kiev
with a broad array of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. This, the UK recently announced it would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition
, including armor-piercing shells for the 14 Challenger
2 battle tanks UK is planning to supply to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, early in March, Germany's Rheinmetall announced it was in "promising" talks with Kiev on the construction of a tank plant worth 200 million euros ($213 million) in Ukraine.
"A Rheinmetall plant could be built in Ukraine for about 200 million euros," Armin Papperger, the head of the company, told German media.
Such a plant will be able to produce up to 400 Panther tanks per year, with the defense company's chief voicing hope that a final decision on the deal would be made "in the next two months."
As tens of billions of dollars-worth of military equipment are delivered to Kiev to fuel a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine
, Moscow has never tired of underscoring that arms deliveries will hardly contribute to a peaceful resolution. Furthermore, the Kremlin warned the military support to Kiev from the collective West risked full-scale NATO involvement
in the fighting.