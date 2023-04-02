International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230402/china-to-legally-resolve-case-of-japanese-citizen-suspected-of-espionage-foreign-minister-1109049243.html
China to Legally Resolve Case of Japanese Citizen Suspected of Espionage: Foreign Minister
China to Legally Resolve Case of Japanese Citizen Suspected of Espionage: Foreign Minister
China will deal with the Japanese national, detained on suspicion of espionage, in accordance with the law, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday during talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Beijing
2023-04-02T11:56+0000
2023-04-02T11:56+0000
asia
japan
espionage
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108157323_0:171:1463:994_1920x0_80_0_0_f4efb029be8d3f91ec218373decf7224.png
"Regarding the case of a Japanese citizen who was engaged in espionage in China, [Minister] Qin stressed that the Chinese side will deal with him in accordance with the law," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Japanese foreign minister embarked on a two-day state visit to Beijing on Saturday to mark the 45th anniversary of the China-Japan Peace and Friendship Treaty. This is the first trip by a head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry to China since December 2019.Japanese Kyodo news agency reported earlier in the day that Hayashi lodged a strong protest over China's detention of a senior employee of Japanese pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma in Beijing last week, and called for his quick release.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108157323_66:0:1399:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_ffc67e57301e35d3c804fef3cc210c3e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japanese national, suspected of espionage, chinese foreign minister qin gang
japanese national, suspected of espionage, chinese foreign minister qin gang

China to Legally Resolve Case of Japanese Citizen Suspected of Espionage: Foreign Minister

11:56 GMT 02.04.2023
© Foreign Ministry of the People's Republic of ChinaChinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang answers questions at a press conference on March 7, 2023
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang answers questions at a press conference on March 7, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2023
© Foreign Ministry of the People's Republic of China
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will deal with the Japanese national, detained on suspicion of espionage, in accordance with the law, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday during talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Beijing.
"Regarding the case of a Japanese citizen who was engaged in espionage in China, [Minister] Qin stressed that the Chinese side will deal with him in accordance with the law," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Japanese foreign minister embarked on a two-day state visit to Beijing on Saturday to mark the 45th anniversary of the China-Japan Peace and Friendship Treaty. This is the first trip by a head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry to China since December 2019.
Japanese Kyodo news agency reported earlier in the day that Hayashi lodged a strong protest over China's detention of a senior employee of Japanese pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma in Beijing last week, and called for his quick release.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала