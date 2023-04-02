https://sputniknews.com/20230402/china-to-legally-resolve-case-of-japanese-citizen-suspected-of-espionage-foreign-minister-1109049243.html
China to Legally Resolve Case of Japanese Citizen Suspected of Espionage: Foreign Minister
China to Legally Resolve Case of Japanese Citizen Suspected of Espionage: Foreign Minister
China will deal with the Japanese national, detained on suspicion of espionage, in accordance with the law, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday during talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Beijing
2023-04-02T11:56+0000
2023-04-02T11:56+0000
2023-04-02T11:56+0000
asia
japan
espionage
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108157323_0:171:1463:994_1920x0_80_0_0_f4efb029be8d3f91ec218373decf7224.png
"Regarding the case of a Japanese citizen who was engaged in espionage in China, [Minister] Qin stressed that the Chinese side will deal with him in accordance with the law," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Japanese foreign minister embarked on a two-day state visit to Beijing on Saturday to mark the 45th anniversary of the China-Japan Peace and Friendship Treaty. This is the first trip by a head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry to China since December 2019.Japanese Kyodo news agency reported earlier in the day that Hayashi lodged a strong protest over China's detention of a senior employee of Japanese pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma in Beijing last week, and called for his quick release.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108157323_66:0:1399:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_ffc67e57301e35d3c804fef3cc210c3e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japanese national, suspected of espionage, chinese foreign minister qin gang
japanese national, suspected of espionage, chinese foreign minister qin gang
China to Legally Resolve Case of Japanese Citizen Suspected of Espionage: Foreign Minister
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will deal with the Japanese national, detained on suspicion of espionage, in accordance with the law, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday during talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Beijing.
"Regarding the case of a Japanese citizen who was engaged in espionage in China, [Minister] Qin stressed that the Chinese side will deal with him in accordance with the law," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Japanese foreign minister
embarked on a two-day state visit to Beijing on Saturday to mark the 45th anniversary of the China-Japan Peace and Friendship Treaty. This is the first trip by a head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry to China since December 2019.
Japanese Kyodo news agency reported earlier in the day that Hayashi lodged a strong protest over China's detention of a senior employee of Japanese pharmaceutical firm Astellas Pharma in Beijing last week, and called for his quick release.