Hayashi is expected to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the report noted. In addition, the parties will touch upon the issue of the detention of a Japanese businessman by Chinese law enforcement agencies earlier in March on suspicion of espionage, the report read. The diplomatic relations between China and Japan are complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo's close relations with the United States, and others.
Japanese Foreign Minister Planning to Pay First Visit to China Since 2019 - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi plans to pay a two-day visit to China starting on Saturday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing sources, adding that it could be the first visit of a Japanese foreign minister to China since December 2019.
Hayashi is expected to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the report noted. In addition, the parties will touch upon the issue of the detention of a Japanese businessman by Chinese law enforcement agencies earlier in March on suspicion of espionage, the report read.
The diplomatic relations between China and Japan are complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo's close relations with the United States, and others.