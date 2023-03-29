International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/japanese-foreign-minister-planning-to-pay-first-visit-to-china-since-2019---reports-1108890879.html
Japanese Foreign Minister Planning to Pay First Visit to China Since 2019 - Reports
Japanese Foreign Minister Planning to Pay First Visit to China Since 2019 - Reports
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi plans to pay a two-day visit to China starting on Saturday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing sources, adding that it could be the first visit of a Japanese foreign minister to China since December 2019.
2023-03-29T02:45+0000
2023-03-29T02:45+0000
world
japan
china
yoshimasa hayashi
qin gang
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106885745_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b62e94cc494dd3c15e8ec73998f5cf81.jpg
Hayashi is expected to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the report noted. In addition, the parties will touch upon the issue of the detention of a Japanese businessman by Chinese law enforcement agencies earlier in March on suspicion of espionage, the report read. The diplomatic relations between China and Japan are complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo's close relations with the United States, and others.
https://sputniknews.com/20230222/japan-and-china-hold-first-security-talks-since-2019-reports-say-1107689969.html
japan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106885745_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7453e7ffcbe655bc5ccdc27de7dcae69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan china relations, japan visits china, japanese chinese security talks
japan china relations, japan visits china, japanese chinese security talks

Japanese Foreign Minister Planning to Pay First Visit to China Since 2019 - Reports

02:45 GMT 29.03.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon / Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi YoshimasaJapanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon / Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi plans to pay a two-day visit to China starting on Saturday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing sources, adding that it could be the first visit of a Japanese foreign minister to China since December 2019.
Hayashi is expected to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the report noted. In addition, the parties will touch upon the issue of the detention of a Japanese businessman by Chinese law enforcement agencies earlier in March on suspicion of espionage, the report read.
Japanese and Chinese flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2023
Asia
Japan and China Hold First Security Talks Since 2019, Reports Say
22 February, 06:49 GMT
The diplomatic relations between China and Japan are complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo's close relations with the United States, and others.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала