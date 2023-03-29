https://sputniknews.com/20230329/japanese-foreign-minister-planning-to-pay-first-visit-to-china-since-2019---reports-1108890879.html

Japanese Foreign Minister Planning to Pay First Visit to China Since 2019 - Reports

Japanese Foreign Minister Planning to Pay First Visit to China Since 2019 - Reports

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi plans to pay a two-day visit to China starting on Saturday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing sources, adding that it could be the first visit of a Japanese foreign minister to China since December 2019.

2023-03-29T02:45+0000

2023-03-29T02:45+0000

2023-03-29T02:45+0000

world

japan

china

yoshimasa hayashi

qin gang

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106885745_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b62e94cc494dd3c15e8ec73998f5cf81.jpg

Hayashi is expected to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the report noted. In addition, the parties will touch upon the issue of the detention of a Japanese businessman by Chinese law enforcement agencies earlier in March on suspicion of espionage, the report read. The diplomatic relations between China and Japan are complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo's close relations with the United States, and others.

https://sputniknews.com/20230222/japan-and-china-hold-first-security-talks-since-2019-reports-say-1107689969.html

japan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan china relations, japan visits china, japanese chinese security talks