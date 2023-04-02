https://sputniknews.com/20230402/burkina-faso-deports-french-correspondents-media-report-1109045739.html
Burkina Faso has expelled two reporters – one from France's Le Monde and another from Liberation dailies on 1 April, reports say.
In March this year, Burkina Faso suspended French broadcaster France 24 after the news outlet had an interview with the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM)* leader. Another French broadcaster, Radio France International (RFI), was suspended in the African country in December 2022.
Burkina Faso expelled two reporters – one each from the French dailies Le Monde and Liberation – on April 1, reports say.
According to French media, the two journalists arrived in Paris on April 2 after being expelled the day before.
Earlier this week, on March 27, Burkina Faso's transitional authorities decided to suspend France 24
, following its interview with the head of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM)*.
RFI (Radio France Internationale) was suspended in the West African country in early December 2022.
French media have lately also been experiencing controversy in other parts of Africa. France's RFI was criticized by Beninese President Patrice Talon in mid-March, as he accused it of "rejoicing in the real or imaginary setbacks" of the country.
Moreover, both France 24 and RFI were permanently turned off in Mali in April 2022, as, according to the African nation's authorities, the French public news services were making "false allegations" about Mali's army.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.