At Least 3 Killed in Bar Shooting in Oklahoma, Another 3 Injured, Reports Say

At least three people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Oklahoma City in the United States, while another three were injured, US media reported on Sunday.

2023-04-02T13:32+0000

americas

us

shooting

Police officers arrived at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon on Saturday evening and found three dead bodies inside the bar, media reported. The Oklahoma City Police said that three other people had been taken to a hospital, with one of the injured being in a critical condition, the report said. Yet, there has been no information about the perpetrators and causes of the incident.

2023

three people were killed, shooting at a bar in oklahoma city