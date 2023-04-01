Kim's Sister Shames Zelensky For 'Gambling With Its People's Destiny' by Pursuing Nukes

https://sputniknews.com/20230401/ukraine-gambles-with-its-peoples-destiny-by-pursuing-nuclear-weapons-kim-jong-uns-sister-1109038127.html
Kim Yo-jong, deputy head of the North Korean Workers Party Central Committee and sister of DPRK head of state Kim Jong-un, has verbally attacked the regime in Kiev over its nuclear ambitions.
Kim Yo-jong, Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, and sister of the DPRK's head of state Kim Jong-un, has railed against the junta in Kiev over its nuclear ambitions.Earlier this week, a petition calling for the placement of US nuclear weapons in Ukraine or for the Kiev regime to acquire its own nukes was registered on the website of the Ukrainian president’s office.She also argued that the Ukrainian leadership’s conviction that they could defeat Russia shows their “incurable megalomania,” and that they are unable to fathom the consequences of their actions, thus "incurring a nuclear disaster threatening their existence."This development comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that Moscow's tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed in Belarus, stating that this move comes in response to the US stationing its own nukes in Europe – something that Washington has been doing for decades.
Kim Yo-jong, Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, and sister of the DPRK's head of state Kim Jong-un, has railed against the junta in Kiev over its nuclear ambitions.
Earlier this week, a petition
calling for the placement of US nuclear weapons in Ukraine or for the Kiev regime to acquire its own nukes was registered on the website of the Ukrainian president’s office.
"Zelensky's talk about the introduction of US nuclear weapons and the independent development of nuclear weapons is a manifestation of his very dangerous political ambition to prolong his remaining days at any cost by gambling with the destiny of his country and people," Kim Yo-jong said.
She also argued that the Ukrainian leadership’s conviction that they could defeat Russia shows their “incurable megalomania,” and that they are unable to fathom the consequences of their actions, thus "incurring a nuclear disaster threatening their existence."
This development comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that Moscow's tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed in Belarus, stating that this move comes in response to the US stationing its own nukes in Europe – something that Washington has been doing for decades.