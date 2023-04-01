https://sputniknews.com/20230401/ukraine-gambles-with-its-peoples-destiny-by-pursuing-nuclear-weapons-kim-jong-uns-sister-1109038127.html

Kim's Sister Shames Zelensky For 'Gambling With Its People's Destiny' by Pursuing Nukes

Kim's Sister Shames Zelensky For 'Gambling With Its People's Destiny' by Pursuing Nukes

Kim Yo-jong, deputy head of the North Korean Workers Party Central Committee and sister of DPRK head of state Kim Jong-un, has verbally attacked the regime in Kiev over its nuclear ambitions.

2023-04-01T18:43+0000

2023-04-01T18:43+0000

2023-04-01T18:57+0000

world

ukraine

kim yo-jong

nuclear weapons

criticism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082484829_0:134:1201:809_1920x0_80_0_0_c666539388a129d4e667f8f41ca5c65b.png

Kim Yo-jong, Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, and sister of the DPRK's head of state Kim Jong-un, has railed against the junta in Kiev over its nuclear ambitions.Earlier this week, a petition calling for the placement of US nuclear weapons in Ukraine or for the Kiev regime to acquire its own nukes was registered on the website of the Ukrainian president’s office.She also argued that the Ukrainian leadership’s conviction that they could defeat Russia shows their “incurable megalomania,” and that they are unable to fathom the consequences of their actions, thus "incurring a nuclear disaster threatening their existence."This development comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that Moscow's tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed in Belarus, stating that this move comes in response to the US stationing its own nukes in Europe – something that Washington has been doing for decades.

https://sputniknews.com/20230331/there-is-threat-of-global-nuclear-war-negotiations-needed-belarusian-president-lukashenko-1108985300.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

ukraine nuclear weapons, kim yo-jong