Petition Calling for Placing US Nuclear Arms in Ukraine Registered on Zelensky's Website

A petition calling for stationing US nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine has been registered on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

2023-03-30T15:43+0000

The initiative was published on Thursday and has 92 days to collect 25,000 signatures necessary for the official review by Zelensky's office. On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be placed in Belarus, with the storage for weapons expected to be finished by July 1. Putin stated that the move was in response to the activities of the US that had been stationing its nuclear arms in Europe for decades. The Russian president's message sparked significant concern among the US and European leaders. The UN Security Council said a special meeting will be held on March 31 to discuss Putin's announcement.

