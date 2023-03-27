https://sputniknews.com/20230327/moscow-puzzled-by-states-reaction-to-deployment-of-russias-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-1108847328.html

Moscow Puzzled by States' Reaction to Deployment of Russia's Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk have agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. In the conditions of a hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia, and the declared intention of the United States and NATO to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia, it is natural for Moscow to issue military-technical countermeasures from Moscow in this area, the spokeswoman added. The recent calls to expand the geography of the storage of US nuclear weapons in Europe, and the promotion of appropriate infrastructure to the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, cause serious concern in Moscow, according to the diplomat.

