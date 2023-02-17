International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Narrative to Arm Ukraine With Nuclear Weapons to Prevent Conflict 'Dangerous', UN Official Says
Narrative to Arm Ukraine With Nuclear Weapons to Prevent Conflict 'Dangerous', UN Official Says
The narrative that the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided if Kiev had been able to keep nuclear weapons after the collapse of the Soviet Union is false and dangerous, United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Friday.
"I think from the United Nations side, we have been saying that [it is] sometimes [an] inaccurate narrative that if Ukraine kept its nuclear arsenals, the whole thing [conflict] would not have happened. It is a dangerous narrative and we want to counter that," Nakamitsu said during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference. Nakamitsu underscored that the only way to eliminate the risk of a nuclear conflict is to completely abandon this type of weapon, but added that such a development will not happen overnight. Kiev signed the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances in 1994, giving up the world's third-largest stockpile of nuclear weapons. The UN Security Council pledged to provide assistance to Ukraine if the country is under threat of nuclear attack by other states.
ukraine
18:02 GMT 17.02.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The narrative that the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided if Kiev had been able to keep nuclear weapons after the collapse of the Soviet Union is false and dangerous, United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Friday.
"I think from the United Nations side, we have been saying that [it is] sometimes [an] inaccurate narrative that if Ukraine kept its nuclear arsenals, the whole thing [conflict] would not have happened. It is a dangerous narrative and we want to counter that," Nakamitsu said during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.
Troops load up nuclear warheads on Ukrainian territory. 1992.
Sputnik Explains
From No Nukes Pledge to Dirty Bombs: How Kiev Broke Its Promise to Reject Nuclear Weapons
14 January, 18:45 GMT
Nakamitsu underscored that the only way to eliminate the risk of a nuclear conflict is to completely abandon this type of weapon, but added that such a development will not happen overnight.
Kiev signed the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances in 1994, giving up the world's third-largest stockpile of nuclear weapons. The UN Security Council pledged to provide assistance to Ukraine if the country is under threat of nuclear attack by other states.
