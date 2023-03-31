https://sputniknews.com/20230331/there-is-threat-of-global-nuclear-war-negotiations-needed-belarusian-president-lukashenko-1108985300.html

There is Threat of Global Nuclear War, Negotiations Needed: Belarusian President Lukashenko

There is Threat of Global Nuclear War, Negotiations Needed: Belarusian President Lukashenko

There is a real threat of a global nuclear war, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, adding that negotiations without preconditions are needed.

2023-03-31T09:32+0000

2023-03-31T09:32+0000

2023-03-31T09:33+0000

world

cis

belarus

tactical nuclear weapons

ukrainian crisis

alexander lukashenko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/98/1076609864_0:224:1140:865_1920x0_80_0_0_2e6fce757dcd030cd69ed73ee0a68abe.jpg

The Belarusian leader also stressed that the threat of World War Three with the use of nuclear force is real.However, Lukashenko mentioned that he had intensified negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to return nuclear weapons to Belarus.The president mentioned that he did not want to take nuclear weapons out of Belarus in the 1990s but he was pressured by the West and the former leadership of Russia.The reason behind this move is the fact that the West is ready to invade Belarus in order to destroy the country.The president also called on the West to admit that they failed in organizing a revolution in Belarus and offered to start rebuilding relations.Moreover, Lukashenko warned against alleged Ukrainian counteroffensive. He claims that it will make Kiev-Moscow peace talks impossible and will lead to another escalation.On March 25, Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. He stressed that this move does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Russia is not handing nukes to allied state, but simply stationing its tactical nuclear weapons on its territory. Head of state noted that US have been practicing this for decades.

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/why-does-belarus-support-russia-1108836526.html

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus, nuclear war, tactical nuclear weapons, non-proliferation, ukrainian crisis