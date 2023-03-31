https://sputniknews.com/20230331/south-africas-cabinet-approves-bill-that-allows-private-power-generation-trading-1108961530.html

South Africa's Cabinet Approves Bill That Allows Private Power Generation, Trading

South Africa's Cabinet Approves Bill That Allows Private Power Generation, Trading

South Africa's Cabinet has approved a bill aimed at liberalizing the country's electricity market, in a move that would pave the way for private generation projects and power trading in the country amid a historic power crisis.

2023-03-31T06:25+0000

2023-03-31T06:25+0000

2023-03-31T06:25+0000

africa

southern africa

south africa

electricity

energy crisis

electricity power crisis

government

cyril ramaphosa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108217433_0:176:3073:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_809d0c755b7eaa535eaa37605201dae1.jpg

South Africa's Cabinet has approved a bill aimed at liberalizing the country's electricity market, in a move that would pave the way for private generation projects and power trading in the country amid a historic power crisis.The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill is designed to establish a competitive market and an entity that will buy power. For over a century, Eskom Holding SOC Ltd, the state-owned utility, has provided more than 90% of electricity for the most industrialized country on the African continent.The bill would strengthen the role of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and allow measures to create a transmission system operator. The new bill is a step towards separating Eskom's business units into generation, transmission, and distribution units.The bill's approval comes at a time when Eskom has become an unprofitable utility, despite its monopoly over the country's electricity market. The separation of Eskom's business units is expected to reduce the company's debt and increase efficiency in the long run.According to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the Draft Electricity Amendment Bill has been approved for submission to parliament and will be prioritized.South Africa has been struggling with power shortages for over a decade, but the situation has escalated in recent years, with frequent power outages and load shedding becoming a daily reality for millions of South Africans. The crisis has been caused by a combination of factors, including poor planning, aging coal-powered electricity generation plants, and corruption in the national power utility, Eskom.To address the ongoing crisis, in February, the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a "national state of disaster to respond to the electricity crisis and its effects."This state of disaster regime allowed the government to take a series of practical measures to support Eskom to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply to avoid the both the economy and social effects of the energy crisis, including the establishment of a new ministry for electricity.Later in February, the government announced that it would take on $14 billion of Eskom's $23 billion in debt to enable the company to pay down its debt and interest obligations. In the mean time, there has been a change in the administration of the state company.

https://sputniknews.com/20230310/south-africas-private-sector-to-contribute-54-million-to-tackling-energy-crisis-1108244939.html

africa

southern africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Muhammad Nooh Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Nooh Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Nooh Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

south africa, south africa power crisis, loadshedding in south africa, south african government, government response to loadshedding, power crisis in south africa, energy crisis, electricity crisis, electricity regulation amendment bill, sa electricity regulation amendment bill, south africa electricity bill