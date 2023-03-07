https://sputniknews.com/20230307/south-african-president-reshuffles-cabinet-picks-new-vp-ministers-1108138571.html

South African President Reshuffles Cabinet, Picks New VP, Ministers

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday that included appointing a new vice president and the establishment of two new ministries in a bid to "direct government more effectively..."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday that included appointing a new vice president and the establishment of two new ministries in a bid to "fill vacancies that have occurred in the Executive and to direct government more effectively towards the areas that require urgent and decisive action."The president added that the new changes were also made in order to ensure stability and continuity in the work of his government.The reshuffle included appointing Paul Mashatile, who was elected deputy president of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, as deputy president of the republic. Mashatile's appointment came in the wake of the resignation of Deputy President David Mabuza in February.Given the current challenges facing his government and the South African nation, Ramaphosa also decided to establish two new ministries, including the Ministry of Electricity and the Ministry of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, which will focus on strengthening the government’s performance.Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was appointed as Minister of Electricity to deal with the ongoing power crisis, which is considered to be the worst in South Africa's history. In February, the crisis forced President Ramaphosa to declare "a national state of disaster" to overcome the electricity crisis gripping his country.Ramaphosa noted that the minister of electricity "will remain in office only for as long as it is necessary to resolve the electricity crisis."Other changes to South Africa's Cabinet included replacing the heads of the following ministries: Ramaphosa's reshuffle also included new picks for deputy minister posts.The president said that he hopes the new ministers and deputy ministers will "adopt a zero tolerance approach to corruption wherever it exists," calling on them to place the interests of the South African people "foremost in the work that they do."

