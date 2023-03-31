https://sputniknews.com/20230331/rec-organized-over-200-business-meetings-for-russian-companies-in-india-1108968634.html

REC Organized Over 200 Business Meetings for Russian Companies in India

The Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) has organized more than 200 business meetings in India for Russian high-tech companies, the center reported.

"Russian exporters held more than 200 B2B negotiations with more than 90 contractors during a business mission to India in the field of high-tech products within the framework of the 'Russia-India Business Forum: Strategic Partnership for Development and Growth'," the report said."Russia and India are actively strengthening their business partnership. Our goods are increasingly in demand and Russian exporters are ready to increase deliveries. Within the framework of the business forum, the Russian Export Center organized a two-day business mission of Russian companies in the field of high technology, during which exporters held more than 200 business meetings with leading technology companies, representatives of government agencies, educational organizations, and the banking sector of India, and signed a number of cooperation agreements. More than 90 Indian companies showed an interest in Indian technology. The business mission we organized laid a good foundation for cooperation between companies of the two countries," said Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center.The event was held with the participation of the Roscongress Foundation, the Business Council for Cooperation with India, the Moscow Department for External Economic and International Relations, and the Association for Export of Technological Sovereignty.

