REC: ‘Made in Russia’ Exhibition Opens at Smart Cities India

REC: ‘Made in Russia’ Exhibition Opens at Smart Cities India

Smart Cities India 2023, an international exhibition of technology and infrastructure, where 12 Russian companies are presenting their products under the Made in Russia brand, opened on 27 March in New Delhi, India, according to the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF).

“The opening of the 'Made in Russia' exhibition was attended by Alexander Rybas, Trade Commissioner of Russia in India, Timur Vekilov, head of the Representative Office of the JSC Russian Export Center in India, as well as experts from Russia's Trade Representation in India,” the report said."Today, Russian exporters have many opportunities to show their wares when entering foreign markets. These can be international exhibitions, business missions and business forums. Such events help exporters not only to assess how interested other countries are in what they have to offer, but also to find partners for exporting products and services," Vekilov added.He also emphasized that the 'Made in Russia' exhibition has been popular with Indian visitors.Russian manufacturing companies, IT developers, and research and production enterprises will present technological solutions for the development of urban infrastructure. The exhibition includes systems for monitoring air quality and traffic, terminals and ticket inspectors for public transport, digital tools for city lighting management and traffic control, materials and products for the construction and chemical industries, environmentally friendly packaging for safe transportation, and other products.

