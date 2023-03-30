https://sputniknews.com/20230330/rec-russian-exporters-showcase-it-solutions-at-smart-cities-india-1108947488.html

Russian companies participating in the Made in Russia exposition held over 100 meetings at the Smart Cities India, an international exhibition of technology and infrastructure. The exhibition was held in New Delhi from 27 to 29 March, the Russian Export Centre (REC, part of the VEB.RF) reported.

After showcasing cutting-edge solutions for urban infrastructure, some of the Russian exhibitors have already agreed upon their first deliveries to India.The “Made in Russia” exhibitors presented vending terminals and ticket inspectors for public transport, digital tools for city lighting management and traffic control, innovative packaging for safe transportation, materials and products used in various construction and chemical industries, and other products.Participants held 106 meetings during the 3-day exhibition. These included Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, one of the country's leading providers of intelligent transport systems, as well as companies involved in traffic control solutions, information security, digital transformation, contactless open-loop products and online/offline transaction processing capabilities.As a result of the meetings, the companies reached initial agreements on the supply of ticket validators for public transportation, GPS/GLONASS terminals, driver behavior monitoring systems, and dashboard cameras.In addition, a multilateral meeting with representatives of the Indian Chamber of International Business was held on the sidelines of the exhibition, during which the participants discussed the prospects of developing a smart city in India using Russian solutions.The Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India also organized a multilateral meeting. There, the companies discussed the possibilities of entering the Indian market.

