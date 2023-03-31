https://sputniknews.com/20230331/mali-to-review-mining-contracts-with-foreign-companies-after-audit-1108982559.html

Mali to Review Mining Contracts With Foreign Companies After Audit

Mali to Review Mining Contracts With Foreign Companies After Audit

In this article you can read about mining contracts of Mali

2023-03-31T10:07+0000

2023-03-31T10:07+0000

2023-03-31T10:07+0000

africa

west africa

mali

mining

gold

transitional government

contract

revenue

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1f/1108986397_0:417:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d9a5722dd3010b6785444ccba590fae.jpg

The council of ministers of Mali announced that contracts with mining companies operating in the nation will be reviewed after an audit of the sector since a lion's share of the revenue is not received by the government.Authorities plan to create a commission for the renegotiation of mining deals with foreign companies, repatriate the money earned from gold exports that was lost on deals, and adopt environmental codes for the mining sector.Among the companies operating in Mali are Barrick Gold Corporation (Canadian), Endeavour Mining (British), Resolute Mining (Australian), and Hummingbird Resources (British).A call for a review of mining contracts was first made after the 2020 coup in the country. Then nation's interim President Bah N’daw announced the plans after receiving a report from nation's Auditor General Samba Alhamdou Baby.

https://sputniknews.com/20230114/frances-10-year-war-in-sahel-colonialism-legacy-regime-changes--control-over-uranium-1106311201.html

africa

west africa

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Tamara Vakhromova

Tamara Vakhromova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tamara Vakhromova

mining in mali, gold export, foreign companies' operations, military government, repatriation of revenue