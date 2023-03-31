https://sputniknews.com/20230331/ex-us-vice-president-pence-says-indictment-of-trump-sends-terrible-message-to-world-1109010720.html

Ex-US Vice President Pence Says Indictment of Trump Sends ‘Terrible’ Message to World

The indictment of former US President Donald Trump sends a “terrible” message to the world about the US justice system, former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence said on Friday.

The decision to indict Trump will likely further divide the United States which is currently facing “intractable” challenges at home and abroad, Pence added. On Thursday, a Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election. American media, citing unnamed sources, reported Trump may be facing 34 counts tied to falsifying business records and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Trump has denied all wrongdoing and called the probe a "witch hunt." The former president has also rejected all allegations of an affair with Daniels.

