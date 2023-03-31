https://sputniknews.com/20230331/closer-china-saudi-arabia-ties-show-new-world-is-dawning-1108999501.html

Closer China-Saudi Arabia Ties Show 'New World' is Dawning

Washington's influence over the Middle East has waned rapidly over the past year. Veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier argues that China has deftly supplanted the US as the key broker between the Arab states and Iran.

US influence in the Middle East is falling as domestic unrest rocks its main ally Israel and China takes a leading role in regional diplomacy, a veteran journalist has said.Elijah J. Magnier told Sputnik that humanity was facing the dawn of "a new world" as a consequence of the US proxy conflict in Ukraine, which has sparked an economic crisis and civic disorder in the West.The US lacks "the same dominance as they used to have," with the oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran now accepting payment in other currencies than the US dollar — like the Chinese Yuan and the Russian ruble.Meanwhile, the West was shocked when behind-the-scenes Chinese diplomatic efforts reconciled Persian Gulf neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iran, which resumed diplomatic relations with each other for the first time in nine years."It is China that brought Saudi Arabia and Iran together," the journalist said, stressing that for ten years Washington was able to paint Iran as the enemy of the Arab states.He pointed out that Israel, the main US strategic ally in the Middle East, was now suffering political instability as its "extremist" government failed to quell public anger over judicial reforms."It means there is a dysfunctional relationship between the West and Israel, between the Israelis and the Middle Eastern countries, between the Israelis and the Americans, between the Americans and the Middle Eastern countries. This is the situation we live in today."The war correspondent said China's willingness to genuinely invest in other nations' economic development was yielding huge diplomatic as well as financial dividends. "Now we hear how beautifully the African leaders are talking to address the West and saying: 'You've done nothing for us. You just took our wealth and you ask us why the Chinese are in our country when they are giving us the road communications, transport, hospitals, universities, and you only came here to take our wealth'."For more in-depth analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik podcast Fault Lines.

