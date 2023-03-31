https://sputniknews.com/20230331/taiwanese-leader-visits-us-amid-row-with-mainland-china-1108970476.html
Taiwanese Leader Visits US Amid Row With Mainland China
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the Taiwanese president's visit to the United States amid tensions with China.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentMisty Winston - Political Activist & OrganizerKiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & WriterIn the first hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the strengthened relations between China and Saudi Arabia as Riyadh joins the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by political activist Misty Winston to talk about the environmental disaster in Ohio with the train derailment and now several tons of methane spilled into the Ohio River.In the last hour, political analyst Kiji Noh joined Fault Lines to discuss the Taiwanese leader's visit to the US as tensions between mainland China and the United States are growing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
