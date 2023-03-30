https://sputniknews.com/20230330/uk-panel-denies-parole-for-notorious-robber-bronson-1108967893.html
UK Panel Denies Parole for Notorious Robber Bronson
UK Panel Denies Parole for Notorious Robber Bronson
Perhaps, there is no more notorious criminal than Charles Bronson. He is likely to stay in jail for the rest of his life – but the bitter irony is that he committed the majority of his crimes already behind bars. He obviously has anger management problem and his lack of self-control turned him a forever prisoner.
2023-03-30T13:25+0000
2023-03-30T13:25+0000
2023-03-30T16:43+0000
charles bronson
prison
world
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d0af296d04a62b02f9e6c28a24c6d91.jpg
"Decision: No direction for release on parole licence and no recommendation for transfer to an open prison," the UK Parole Board said in a summary, following a series of oral hearings on the case.The panel concluded that he "genuinely wants to progress and that he is motivated to work towards his release" but his history of "persistent rule breaking" suggested that he might not have the skills to manage his violent tendencies outside of prison."He lives his life rigidly by his own rules and code of conduct and is quick to judge others by his own standards … It is unclear whether the strong external controls of custody are mainly responsible [for his progress] or whether his attitudes have genuinely changed," it said.Bronson has served much of his jail time in solitary confinement, a British TV channel reports. He has a record of violent offenses committed while in custody, raging from attacks on staff and inmates to 11 hostage-takings in nine different sieges. He insists he is now reformed after finding solace in art.
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/one-of-uks-longest-serving-prisoners-asks-for-public-parole-board-hearing-amid-reforms-1097683293.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_432:0:3163:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8766580cfc0578e27c035288721fb77b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
charles bronson, prison, infamous criminal, crime, violence, anger management
charles bronson, prison, infamous criminal, crime, violence, anger management
UK Panel Denies Parole for Notorious Robber Bronson
13:25 GMT 30.03.2023 (Updated: 16:43 GMT 30.03.2023)
MOSCOW, March 30 (Sputnik) - The UK Parole Board said on Thursday it had denied the recent bid at freedom from 70-year-old Charles Bronson, a notorious British robber who has spent most of his life behind bars, since his release would pose a significant risk to the public.
"Decision: No direction for release on parole
licence and no recommendation for transfer to an open prison," the UK Parole Board said in a summary, following a series of oral hearings on the case.
Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014, was jailed at the age of 22 for an armed robbery he committed in 1974 and has spent most of the last 48 years in custody. He is being held at high-security Woodhill prison in Milton Keynes, north of London.
The panel concluded that he "genuinely wants to progress and that he is motivated to work towards his release" but his history of "persistent rule breaking" suggested that he might not have the skills to manage his violent tendencies outside of prison.
"He lives his life rigidly by his own rules and code of conduct and is quick to judge others by his own standards … It is unclear whether the strong external controls of custody are mainly responsible [for his progress] or whether his attitudes have genuinely changed," it said.
Bronson has served much of his jail time in solitary confinement, a British TV channel reports. He has a record of violent offenses committed while in custody, raging from attacks on staff and inmates to 11 hostage-takings in nine different sieges. He insists he is now reformed after finding solace in art.