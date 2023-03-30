https://sputniknews.com/20230330/uk-panel-denies-parole-for-notorious-robber-bronson-1108967893.html

UK Panel Denies Parole for Notorious Robber Bronson

UK Panel Denies Parole for Notorious Robber Bronson

Perhaps, there is no more notorious criminal than Charles Bronson. He is likely to stay in jail for the rest of his life – but the bitter irony is that he committed the majority of his crimes already behind bars. He obviously has anger management problem and his lack of self-control turned him a forever prisoner.

2023-03-30T13:25+0000

2023-03-30T13:25+0000

2023-03-30T16:43+0000

charles bronson

prison

world

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/68/1079786852_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d0af296d04a62b02f9e6c28a24c6d91.jpg

"Decision: No direction for release on parole licence and no recommendation for transfer to an open prison," the UK Parole Board said in a summary, following a series of oral hearings on the case.The panel concluded that he "genuinely wants to progress and that he is motivated to work towards his release" but his history of "persistent rule breaking" suggested that he might not have the skills to manage his violent tendencies outside of prison."He lives his life rigidly by his own rules and code of conduct and is quick to judge others by his own standards … It is unclear whether the strong external controls of custody are mainly responsible [for his progress] or whether his attitudes have genuinely changed," it said.Bronson has served much of his jail time in solitary confinement, a British TV channel reports. He has a record of violent offenses committed while in custody, raging from attacks on staff and inmates to 11 hostage-takings in nine different sieges. He insists he is now reformed after finding solace in art.

https://sputniknews.com/20220722/one-of-uks-longest-serving-prisoners-asks-for-public-parole-board-hearing-amid-reforms-1097683293.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

charles bronson, prison, infamous criminal, crime, violence, anger management