Charlie Bronson Hopeful for Parole After Nearly 50 Years in Jail

Charlie Bronson, now 70, has spent almost his entire adult life in prison after a series of assaults and abductions against fellow prisoners, staff and visitors saw his original seven-year sentence in 1974 extended.

Britain's most violent prisoner has expressed hope for parole after almost 50 years in prison ahead of his latest parole hearing.70-year-old Charles Salvador, better known as Charlie Bronson, sent a postcard to a British TV news reporter last week predicting: "By the time this mob pass you to see me, I'll be out." The postcard depicted London's Piccadilly Circus."They should have compassion for my mother," Bronson concluded. "It's her lifelong dream to see me free and happy."Bronson, born Michael Peterson, was sentenced to seven years for armed robbery in 1974. But a series of assaults on other prisoners and staff, including taking the deputy governors of both Frankland and Wakefield prisoners hostage as well as a prison librarian, a doctor and an education worker on separate occasions.As a staunch Tottenham Hotspur football club supporter, Bronson was so outraged at north London rivals Arsenal beating Hull to win the 2014 FA cup that he stripped near-naked, smeared himself with butter and took on a dozen prison officers at once — a near-exact repeat of another incident at Wakefield in 2010 — suffering several broken ribs in the "rumble".Bronson, who changed his name to that of the US action movie star in 1987 when he began a career as a bare-knuckle boxer during a short-lived release from prison, was played by Tom Hardy in the 2009 biopic by Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn.Bronson has been married three times, twice in prison. His third wife, Coronation Street actress Paula Williamson, died in 2019 at the age of 38 after a night of drinking and taking cocaine during which she threatened to stab a nightclub bouncer. Williamson was estranged from Bronson and was planning to marry her new partner Peter Jones, who discovered her dead in bed the next morning, after her marriage to the convict was annulled.

