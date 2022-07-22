https://sputniknews.com/20220722/one-of-uks-longest-serving-prisoners-asks-for-public-parole-board-hearing-amid-reforms-1097683293.html

One of UK's Longest-Serving Prisoners Asks for Public Parole Board Hearing Amid Reforms

In line with amendments recently made to the Parole Board rules in the UK, the process of reviewing an inmate's case can be done in public. 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

One of the UK's longest-serving prisoners, 69-year-old Charles Bronson, has become the first inmate officially to ask for his next Parole Board hearing to be held in public in accordance with new rules that came into force earlier this week, the Guardian reported. The Parole Board has confirmed that they have received the application from Bronson but the date for his next parole review has not yet been announced. According to the paper, it is unclear how long it will take the board to decide on Bronson's request. The prisoner was born Michael Peterson in Luton, Bedfordshire, but changed his name to Charles Bronson. In 1974, he was jailed for armed robbery of a post office and sentenced to seven years in prison. However, he has remained there almost continuously because of his violent behaviour: he held 11 hostages in nine different sieges with victims including prison staff, governors and doctors. In 2000, Bronson was sentenced to a discretionary life term with a minimum of four years for taking a prison teacher hostage for 44 hours. Since then, the Parole Board has refused to consider his release. Bronson is believed to be held at high-security HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England. The reform of the Parole Board's reviewing process was prompted by the public outcry resulting from the decision in 2018 to release convicted serial sex attacker John Worboys. Now, in accordance with the new rules, a case review, when it is being decided whether an inmate should be released or stay in prison, can be opened up to victims and mass media.

