International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/musk-blames-feds-policy-for-eroding-us-dollars-value-1108955255.html
Musk Blames Fed's Policy for Eroding US Dollar’s Value
Musk Blames Fed's Policy for Eroding US Dollar’s Value
American billionaire investor Elon Musk has blamed the US Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy for hurting the US dollar’s position as a global safe-haven currency.
2023-03-30T11:50+0000
2023-03-30T11:50+0000
economy
elon musk
us federal reserve
dollar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100117738_0:0:1200:675_1920x0_80_0_0_777d80d1ec1106458e6d4df5f4a3359e.jpg
The tech investor was responding to an analysis by Genevieve Roch-Decter, chief executive of the Canadian capital market advisory firm Grit Capital, who warned that the US dollar was slowly losing its reserve currency status. The Fed hiked key interest rates to nearly 5% in March in a bid to stem the soaring inflation that is reportedly running about three times higher than the pre-pandemic average. Musk said that the adverse effect of the Fed’s interest rate policy was exacerbated by "excess government spending, which forces other countries to absorb a significant part of our [US] inflation." The online debate over the Fed’s decision to make the most aggressive interest rate moves in decades followed an announcement of a deal by China and Brazil that will allow them to trade in their national currencies and drop the dollar as an intermediary. China also completed its first yuan-settled LNG trade with France on Tuesday, while its yuan-denominated trade with Russia has spiked massively since last year. Roch-Decter argued that markets were shifting to the yuan in a sign of China’s growing global influence.
https://sputniknews.com/20230323/yuan-settlements-to-curtail-wests-influence-boost-russia-africa-trade-expert-predicts-1108713827.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/is-the-us-economy-really-on-track-to-revival-devil-is-always-in-the-details-1107383806.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100117738_150:0:1050:675_1920x0_80_0_0_93abe11ec5a8d690e707142a56018cf8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
federal reserve, american economy, us dollar, safe-haven currency, tight monetary policy
federal reserve, american economy, us dollar, safe-haven currency, tight monetary policy

Musk Blames Fed's Policy for Eroding US Dollar’s Value

11:50 GMT 30.03.2023
© Photo : taken from social media Screaming dollar
Screaming dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© Photo : taken from social media
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American billionaire investor Elon Musk has blamed the US Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy for hurting the US dollar’s position as a global safe-haven currency.
"Serious issue. US policy has been too heavy-handed, making countries want to ditch the dollar," Musk wrote on social media.
The tech investor was responding to an analysis by Genevieve Roch-Decter, chief executive of the Canadian capital market advisory firm Grit Capital, who warned that the US dollar was slowly losing its reserve currency status.
This photograph taken on February 9, 2023 shows a Russian ruble coin and a Chinese yuan banknote in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
Africa
Yuan Settlements to Curtail West's Influence, Boost Russia-Africa Trade, Expert Predicts
23 March, 11:27 GMT
The Fed hiked key interest rates to nearly 5% in March in a bid to stem the soaring inflation that is reportedly running about three times higher than the pre-pandemic average.
Musk said that the adverse effect of the Fed’s interest rate policy was exacerbated by "excess government spending, which forces other countries to absorb a significant part of our [US] inflation."
In this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, the American Flag hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
Americas
Is the US Economy Really on Track to Revival? Devil is Always in the Details
13 February, 16:50 GMT
The online debate over the Fed’s decision to make the most aggressive interest rate moves in decades followed an announcement of a deal by China and Brazil that will allow them to trade in their national currencies and drop the dollar as an intermediary.
China also completed its first yuan-settled LNG trade with France on Tuesday, while its yuan-denominated trade with Russia has spiked massively since last year. Roch-Decter argued that markets were shifting to the yuan in a sign of China’s growing global influence.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала