Yuan Settlements to Curtail West's Influence, Boost Russia-Africa Trade, Expert Predicts

Switching to Chinese yuan in trade between Russia and Africa will make mutual trade "sanctions proof", as well as be beneficial for African nations in different ways, expert tells Sputnik.

Switching to China's yuan in settlements between Russia and Africa will make mutual trade "sanctions proof" and beneficial for African nations in different ways, Ovigwe Eguegu, a Nigerian policy adviser at consultancy Development Reimagined, specializing in geopolitics with particular reference to Africa in a changing Global Order tells Sputnik, referring to Putin's recent statement on Russia's readiness to carry out trade with Asian, African and Latin American nations in the Chinese currency.In particular, the expert outlines that the possible yuan switch will make African nations and Russia less dependent on both the United States and the greenback.The geopolitical analyst notes that the new trading environment will be especially benefitial for those African nations that are now under sanctions, as well as for those trying to protect their economies from potential sanctions.Eguegu also pointed out that the countries would no longer have to pay transaction fees since they would be carrying out trade in the yuan instead of the greenback.Among other issues, the expert spotlights the fact that the prospect of Russia and African countries switching to the yuan as a currency for mutual settlements symbolizes their dedication to multipolarity, adding that these countries will have to bolster their partnership in this regard.After the onset of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian banks were cut off from SWIFT by the European Union (EU). The decision was made by the Council of the EU and it was published on March 2 in the Official Journal of the European Union after which it immediately entered into force.The expert points out that yuan settlements will, first and foremost, strengthen the dynamics towards multipolarity, and secondly, "allow Russia-Africa trade to progress in a natural manner".He reiterates that the switch to the Chinese currency will boost trade between Russia and the African continent while reducing any possible negative impact from the West.During the March 21 meeting with Xi Jinping, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was eager to carry out trade operations with Asia, Africa and Latin America using the Chinese currency.The president stressed that today two-thirds of the trade turnover between Russia and China is carried out in rubles and yuan, adding that the use of national currencies in trade with other countries will continue to develop.

