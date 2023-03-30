https://sputniknews.com/20230330/french-pm-borne-to-meet-with-trade-unions-representatives-on-april-5---cfdt-1108939834.html
French PM Elisabeth Borne will meet with representatives of trade union organizations to discuss the controversial pension reform on April 5, said the deputy secretary general of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), Marylise Leon.
Earlier on Wednesday, the general secretary of the CFDT, Laurent Berger, said that trade unions had received an official invitation from the head of the French government to discuss the pension reform.The report noted that the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) had not yet confirmed the date.The pension reform, proposed by the French government in January and adopted in March, provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. Since the beginning of the year, people all across France have been taking to the streets to protest against the measure.
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will meet with representatives of trade union organizations to discuss the controversial pension reform on April 5, the deputy secretary general of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), Marylise Leon, said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the general secretary of the CFDT, Laurent Berger, said that trade unions had received an official invitation from the head of the French government to discuss the pension reform.
"I think the date is clearly set for Wednesday. We are expected to participate in an inter-union meeting to talk with the prime minister ... Almost all organizations responded positively," Leon told French broadcaster.
The report noted that the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) had not yet confirmed the date.
The pension reform, proposed by the French government in January and adopted in March
, provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. Since the beginning of the year, people all across France have been taking to the streets to protest against the measure
.