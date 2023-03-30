https://sputniknews.com/20230330/french-pm-borne-to-meet-with-trade-unions-representatives-on-april-5---cfdt-1108939834.html

French PM Borne to Meet With Trade Unions’ Representatives on April 5 - CFDT

French PM Elisabeth Borne will meet with representatives of trade union organizations to discuss the controversial pension reform on April 5, said the deputy secretary general of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), Marylise Leon.

Earlier on Wednesday, the general secretary of the CFDT, Laurent Berger, said that trade unions had received an official invitation from the head of the French government to discuss the pension reform.The report noted that the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) had not yet confirmed the date.The pension reform, proposed by the French government in January and adopted in March, provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. Since the beginning of the year, people all across France have been taking to the streets to protest against the measure.

