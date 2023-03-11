https://sputniknews.com/20230311/just-in---frances-senate-passes-controversial-pension-reform--1108300516.html
The controversial bill will raise the legal retirement age of French workers from 62 years of age to 64 and is a major win for President Emmanuel Macron... 11.03.2023, Sputnik International
JUST IN - France's Senate Passes Controversial Pension Reform
22:51 GMT 11.03.2023 (Updated: 23:26 GMT 11.03.2023)
Being updated
The controversial bill will raise the legal retirement age of French workers from 62 years of age to 64 and is a major win for President Emmanuel Macron despite mass protests against the plan.
On Sunday France's Senate passed a controversial reform bill that will raise the retirement age for those in France by two years. The Senate passed the bill by 195 votes to 112.
Socialists criticized the bill, with Senator Monique Lubin telling Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt: "Your name will forever be attached to a reform that will set the clock back almost 40 years."
On Saturday over 368,000 protestors marched through various cities in France to protest the bill, though authorities had expected close to 1 million following Tuesday's protest when 1,28 million took to the street to protest the reform.
Macron and his government have defended the bill, which he has championed, arguing that raising the retirement age and hardening requirements for a full pension will keep the system from falling into a deficit.