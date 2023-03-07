https://sputniknews.com/20230307/over-12mln-people-participate-in-strikes-against-pension-reform-in-france-media-reports-1108161138.html
Over 1.2Mln People Participate in Strikes Against Pension Reform in France, Media Reports
Over 1.2Mln People Participate in Strikes Against Pension Reform in France, Media Reports
About 1.28mln people took part in the nationwide strike against pension reform in France on Tuesday, French media reported, citing police. In Paris alone, 81,000 people joined the strike, the French broadcaster reported.
2023-03-07T22:23+0000
2023-03-07T22:23+0000
2023-03-07T22:23+0000
world
france
paris
pension reform
protests
strikes
general confederation of labor (cgt)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108160916_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9c2c353951c09ebf0c9afc74a29a237d.jpg
The leading French trade union, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), however, reported that the strike gathered 3.5mln protesters throughout the country, including 700,000 in Paris, the report noted.The broadcaster said that 43 people were detained at demonstrations in the French capital.In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.The reform has caused a wave of protests in France. Since Borne's announcement, six nationwide demonstrations against the reform, including today's event, have already taken place. The second one became one of the most attended demonstration among the previous actions, gathering 1.272mln people.
https://sputniknews.com/20230306/employees-of-3-french-lng-terminals-to-join-strike-against-pension-reform-media-reports-1108130480.html
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108160916_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_57529b924b48d00d5ec8f3a74fdfa2d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
protesters take to the streets, protests against new pension reforms in france, latest protests in france, more strikes in france
protesters take to the streets, protests against new pension reforms in france, latest protests in france, more strikes in france
Over 1.2Mln People Participate in Strikes Against Pension Reform in France, Media Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - About 1.28mln people took part in the nationwide strike against pension reform in France on Tuesday, French media reported, citing police. In Paris alone, 81,000 people joined the strike, according to the police, the French broadcaster reported.
The leading French trade union, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), however, reported that the strike gathered 3.5mln protesters throughout the country, including 700,000 in Paris, the report noted.
The broadcaster said that 43 people were detained at demonstrations in the French capital.
In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft
of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.
The reform has caused a wave of protests in France. Since Borne's announcement, six nationwide demonstrations against the reform, including today's event, have already taken place. The second one
became one of the most attended demonstration among the previous actions, gathering 1.272mln people.