https://sputniknews.com/20230330/evacuation-ordered-after-train-derails-ignites-and-explodes-in-minnesota---video-1108956501.html

Evacuation Ordered After Train Derails, Ignites and Explodes in Minnesota - Video

Evacuation Ordered After Train Derails, Ignites and Explodes in Minnesota - Video

No one was reportedly hurt in the incident, which forced local authorities to evacuate homes within a half-mile of the derailment site.

2023-03-30T12:25+0000

2023-03-30T12:25+0000

2023-03-30T12:25+0000

americas

us

minnesota

train derailment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108956095_24:0:532:286_1920x0_80_0_0_74a3f7704bd8bff226e1ed8ccfedf234.png

A video of the train derailment that took place in the town of Raymond, Minnesota on Thursday morning has been shared on social media.The footage shows what looks like the consequences of the derailment, including a massive blaze, which is being tackled by firefighters.Part of the town near the crash site was evacuated to a school in nearby Prinsburg due to the derailment, which saw some of the damaged cars with ethanol and corn syrup bursting into flames.The cause of the derailment is under investigation, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.The incident comes about two months after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spewing poisonous fumes into the air and killing thousands of fish.

americas

minnesota

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

minnesota trail derailment, evacuation in raymond due to train derailment, video of minnesota trail derailment