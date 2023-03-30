International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/evacuation-ordered-after-train-derails-ignites-and-explodes-in-minnesota---video-1108956501.html
Evacuation Ordered After Train Derails, Ignites and Explodes in Minnesota - Video
Evacuation Ordered After Train Derails, Ignites and Explodes in Minnesota - Video
No one was reportedly hurt in the incident, which forced local authorities to evacuate homes within a half-mile of the derailment site.
2023-03-30T12:25+0000
2023-03-30T12:25+0000
americas
us
minnesota
train derailment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108956095_24:0:532:286_1920x0_80_0_0_74a3f7704bd8bff226e1ed8ccfedf234.png
A video of the train derailment that took place in the town of Raymond, Minnesota on Thursday morning has been shared on social media.The footage shows what looks like the consequences of the derailment, including a massive blaze, which is being tackled by firefighters.Part of the town near the crash site was evacuated to a school in nearby Prinsburg due to the derailment, which saw some of the damaged cars with ethanol and corn syrup bursting into flames.The cause of the derailment is under investigation, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.The incident comes about two months after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spewing poisonous fumes into the air and killing thousands of fish.
americas
minnesota
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108956095_87:0:468:286_1920x0_80_0_0_9d11d2f22f366626acf26e081453d697.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
minnesota trail derailment, evacuation in raymond due to train derailment, video of minnesota trail derailment
minnesota trail derailment, evacuation in raymond due to train derailment, video of minnesota trail derailment

Evacuation Ordered After Train Derails, Ignites and Explodes in Minnesota - Video

12:25 GMT 30.03.2023
© Photo : Twitter/@wsoctvA Twitter screenshot of the Minnesota train derailment. March 30, 2023
A Twitter screenshot of the Minnesota train derailment. March 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
© Photo : Twitter/@wsoctv
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
No one was reportedly hurt in the incident, which forced local authorities to evacuate homes within a half-mile of the derailment site.
A video of the train derailment that took place in the town of Raymond, Minnesota on Thursday morning has been shared on social media.
The footage shows what looks like the consequences of the derailment, including a massive blaze, which is being tackled by firefighters.
Part of the town near the crash site was evacuated to a school in nearby Prinsburg due to the derailment, which saw some of the damaged cars with ethanol and corn syrup bursting into flames.

BNSF Railway claimed in a statement that approximately 22 cars derailed around 1 a.m. local time, adding that there were no injuries reported, and there was no estimated time for reopening the rail line.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident comes about two months after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spewing poisonous fumes into the air and killing thousands of fish.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала