Evacuation Ordered After Train Derails, Ignites and Explodes in Minnesota - Video
No one was reportedly hurt in the incident, which forced local authorities to evacuate homes within a half-mile of the derailment site.
A video of the train derailment that took place in the town of Raymond, Minnesota on Thursday morning has been shared on social media.
The footage shows what looks like the consequences of the derailment, including a massive blaze, which is being tackled by firefighters.
Part of the town near the crash site was evacuated to a school in nearby Prinsburg due to the derailment, which saw some of the damaged cars with ethanol and corn syrup bursting into flames.
BNSF Railway claimed in a statement that approximately 22 cars derailed around 1 a.m. local time, adding that there were no injuries reported, and there was no estimated time for reopening the rail line.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident comes about two months after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio
, spewing poisonous fumes into the air and killing thousands of fish.