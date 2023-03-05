https://sputniknews.com/20230305/shelter-in-place-another-derailment-involving-norfolk-southern-train-occurs-in-ohio-1108029307.html
‘Shelter in Place’: Another Derailment Involving Norfolk Southern Train Occurs in Ohio
‘Shelter in Place’: Another Derailment Involving Norfolk Southern Train Occurs in Ohio
The Springfield wreck follows the February 3 train derailment in Ohio, when at least ten cars carrying hazardous substances released toxic chemicals into the environment.
2023-03-05T05:13+0000
2023-03-05T05:13+0000
2023-03-05T05:21+0000
americas
us
ohio
train derailment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108029494_0:72:925:592_1920x0_80_0_0_3a8eb3d876c3b8f4b193fd6d380959a3.png
Another train of the US rail operator Norfolk Southern has derailed near the city of Springfield in southwestern Ohio, prompting local authorities to ask nearby residents to stay in a safe indoor place or building.The outlet also cited Norfolk Southern spokesperson Connor Spielmaker as saying that twenty cars of the freight train derailed as it headed south in the Springfield area.The Clark County Emergency Management Agency in turn urged those who were within 1,000 feet (304 meters) of the train derailment “to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.”The developments come after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3, releasing toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by East Palestine residents and politicians for the company's lack of engagement following the February 3 disaster. Norfolk Southern's president visited East Palestine, Ohio, but company representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats.Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.
americas
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108029494_20:0:905:664_1920x0_80_0_0_119c741fbd024c12bfdb3db0f5315edf.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, ohio, train derailment
us, ohio, train derailment
‘Shelter in Place’: Another Derailment Involving Norfolk Southern Train Occurs in Ohio
05:13 GMT 05.03.2023 (Updated: 05:21 GMT 05.03.2023)
The Springfield wreck follows the February 3 train derailment in Ohio, when at least ten cars carrying hazardous substances released toxic chemicals into the environment.
Another train of the US rail operator Norfolk Southern has derailed near the city of Springfield in southwestern Ohio, prompting local authorities to ask nearby residents to stay in a safe indoor place or building.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson told a US media outlet that no one was hurt and there was no hazmat situation at the crash site that took place in Clark County on Saturday afternoon.
The outlet also cited Norfolk Southern spokesperson Connor Spielmaker as saying that twenty cars of the freight train derailed as it headed south in the Springfield area.
“No hazardous materials are involved and there have been no reported injuries. Our teams are en route to the site to begin cleanup operations,” the spokesperson added.
The Clark County Emergency Management Agency in turn urged those who were within 1,000 feet (304 meters) of the train derailment “to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.”
The developments come after a Norfolk Southern train
carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3, releasing toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.
The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by East Palestine residents and politicians for the company's lack of engagement following the February 3 disaster. Norfolk Southern's president visited East Palestine, Ohio, but company representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats.
Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.