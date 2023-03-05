https://sputniknews.com/20230305/shelter-in-place-another-derailment-involving-norfolk-southern-train-occurs-in-ohio-1108029307.html

‘Shelter in Place’: Another Derailment Involving Norfolk Southern Train Occurs in Ohio

The Springfield wreck follows the February 3 train derailment in Ohio, when at least ten cars carrying hazardous substances released toxic chemicals into the environment.

Another train of the US rail operator Norfolk Southern has derailed near the city of Springfield in southwestern Ohio, prompting local authorities to ask nearby residents to stay in a safe indoor place or building.The outlet also cited Norfolk Southern spokesperson Connor Spielmaker as saying that twenty cars of the freight train derailed as it headed south in the Springfield area.The Clark County Emergency Management Agency in turn urged those who were within 1,000 feet (304 meters) of the train derailment “to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.”The developments come after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on February 3, releasing toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by East Palestine residents and politicians for the company's lack of engagement following the February 3 disaster. Norfolk Southern's president visited East Palestine, Ohio, but company representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats.Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

