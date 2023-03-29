https://sputniknews.com/20230329/reparations-could-cost-california-over-800bln---state-panel-report-1108937979.html

Reparations Could Cost California Over $800Bln - State Panel Report

Reparations Could Cost California Over $800Bln - State Panel Report

California's plan to compensate Black residents for centuries of slavery, racism and discriminatory practices could cost the state over $815bln, an amount that more than doubles the state budget, economists told a state panel in a draft report.

2023-03-29T20:49+0000

2023-03-29T20:49+0000

2023-03-29T20:49+0000

americas

california

reparations

slavery

racism

discrimination

racial discrimination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108937825_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd5e4ecfeda4d9d6b4dc059e2ff11f1.jpg

In addition, the economists said it would cost more than $246.5 billion for reparations related to disproportionate Black non-felony drug arrests.The given estimate is 2.5 times higher than California's total annual budget, which currently sits at approximately $300 billion, and would not include property the repatriations task force says was taken unjustly, nor would it count the devaluation of Black-owned businesses.California Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, who sits on the repatriations committee, told news agency before a task force hearing on Wednesday that they need to have "an open mind and come up with some creative ways to deal with this."Earlier, another reparations panel in San Francisco called for providing $5 million to each of the city's Black residents.The task force has until a July 1 deadline to agree on a cash amount to recommend to lawmakers on how much California should give to its Black residents.The task force is set to discuss and possibly vote to adopt the suggestions or come up with alternatives on Wednesday and Thursday.

https://sputniknews.com/20220909/why-reparations-and-liberation-are-incompatible-with-capitalism-1100564164.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230220/a-drop-in-the-bucket-uk-could-only-offer-symbolic-reparations-to-displaced-chagossians-expert-1107607787.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

reparations task force, california reparations black residents, how much will it cost california to make slavey reparations, california assembly member reggie jones-sawyer, us racism reparations