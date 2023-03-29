https://sputniknews.com/20230329/reparations-could-cost-california-over-800bln---state-panel-report-1108937979.html
Reparations Could Cost California Over $800Bln - State Panel Report
Reparations Could Cost California Over $800Bln - State Panel Report
California's plan to compensate Black residents for centuries of slavery, racism and discriminatory practices could cost the state over $815bln, an amount that more than doubles the state budget, economists told a state panel in a draft report.
2023-03-29T20:49+0000
2023-03-29T20:49+0000
2023-03-29T20:49+0000
americas
california
reparations
slavery
racism
discrimination
racial discrimination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108937825_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd5e4ecfeda4d9d6b4dc059e2ff11f1.jpg
In addition, the economists said it would cost more than $246.5 billion for reparations related to disproportionate Black non-felony drug arrests.The given estimate is 2.5 times higher than California's total annual budget, which currently sits at approximately $300 billion, and would not include property the repatriations task force says was taken unjustly, nor would it count the devaluation of Black-owned businesses.California Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, who sits on the repatriations committee, told news agency before a task force hearing on Wednesday that they need to have "an open mind and come up with some creative ways to deal with this."Earlier, another reparations panel in San Francisco called for providing $5 million to each of the city's Black residents.The task force has until a July 1 deadline to agree on a cash amount to recommend to lawmakers on how much California should give to its Black residents.The task force is set to discuss and possibly vote to adopt the suggestions or come up with alternatives on Wednesday and Thursday.
https://sputniknews.com/20220909/why-reparations-and-liberation-are-incompatible-with-capitalism-1100564164.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/a-drop-in-the-bucket-uk-could-only-offer-symbolic-reparations-to-displaced-chagossians-expert-1107607787.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108937825_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5064fff1e42a43fdc493fad3ebd96b60.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
reparations task force, california reparations black residents, how much will it cost california to make slavey reparations, california assembly member reggie jones-sawyer, us racism reparations
reparations task force, california reparations black residents, how much will it cost california to make slavey reparations, california assembly member reggie jones-sawyer, us racism reparations
Reparations Could Cost California Over $800Bln - State Panel Report
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - California's plan to compensate Black residents for centuries of slavery, racism and discriminatory practices could cost the state over $815 billion, an amount that more than doubles the state budget, economists told a state panel in a draft report released on Wednesday.
"To estimate the state’s maximum liability from [housing] redlining reparations, the average-per capita housing wealth gap in 2021 dollars is multiplied with the number of Black California residents in 1980, yielding $569,362,181,760," the draft report, which was submitted to the state's Reparations Task Force, said.
In addition, the economists said it would cost more than $246.5 billion for reparations related to disproportionate Black non-felony drug arrests.
The given estimate is 2.5 times higher than California's total annual budget, which currently sits at approximately $300 billion, and would not include property the repatriations task force says was taken unjustly, nor would it count the devaluation of Black-owned businesses.
9 September 2022, 10:07 GMT
California Assembly member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, who sits on the repatriations committee, told news agency before a task force hearing on Wednesday that they need to have "an open mind and come up with some creative ways to deal with this."
Earlier, another reparations panel in San Francisco called for providing $5 million to each of the city's Black residents.
The task force has until a July 1 deadline to agree on a cash amount to recommend to lawmakers on how much California should give to its Black residents.
The task force is set to discuss and possibly vote to adopt the suggestions or come up with alternatives on Wednesday and Thursday.