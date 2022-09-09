https://sputniknews.com/20220909/why-reparations-and-liberation-are-incompatible-with-capitalism-1100564164.html

Why Reparations and Liberation Are Incompatible With Capitalism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical Hour, which you can hear from 6 to 8 PM EST on Radio Sputnik to discuss a leaked membership list from the Oath Keepers containing the names of police officers, elected officials, and members of the military, how the framing of the involvement of police in the Oath Keepers obfuscates the systemic issues with policing by focusing on individual affiliations, how Joe Biden’s recent speeches attacking “MAGA Republicans” not only misses the mark on the true threat to democracy but also inflames a growing right-wing movement, and the latest $2 billion aid package supplying more weapons to Ukraine as the needs of working and poor people in the US remain to be unmet.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss the baseless prosecution of Palestinian aid worker Mohammed El Halibi on charges of siphoning of charity donations to Hamas, the many holes in the case and mountains of evidence proving that El Halibi took great care to prevent such a thing from happening, how this case is likely to be used as a pretext for Israel to repress aid groups in Palestine, and how this case exemplifies the tactics of repression that Shin Bet and other Zionist forces employ to repress Palestinian resistance to apartheid and occupation.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss a new documentary featuring the story of Ted Hall, an American physicist who leaked details about the Fat Man plutonium bomb to the Soviet Union to prevent US hegemony over nuclear weapons, why Ted Hall was never prosecuted for espionage despite the FBI’s knowledge that he was responsible for sharing information with the Soviet Union, and the legacy of Ted Hall and the role of mutually assured destruction in preventing the continued use of nuclear weapons.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, the Co-Executive Director of the Truth Telling Project, and Director of the Grassroots Reparations Campaign to discuss why we need a grassroots reparations movement to demand reparations for the world that slavery has created, the intrinsic connection between white supremacy and capitalism and why reparations cannot buy into the capitalist system, and how celebrity culture has sold a false dream of upward mobility and downplayed the value of class struggle.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

