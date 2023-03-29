https://sputniknews.com/20230329/putin-russia-partnership-with-other-countries-not-limited-to-trade--1108923419.html

Putin: Russia Partnership With Other Countries Not Limited to Trade

Putin: Russia Partnership With Other Countries Not Limited to Trade

Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting with Russian government. He stressed the importance of economic development and warned officials to treat illegitimate sanctions against Russia seriously.

2023-03-29T13:35+0000

2023-03-29T13:35+0000

2023-03-29T18:52+0000

russia

vladimir putin

sanctions

russian economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108518110_0:66:3003:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_37cb7d1fa5cd39ff3efbefc4165509ae.jpg

Vladimir Putin stressed that the the volume of Russia's foreign trade turnover with its main partners is growing.Another important economic indicator is inflation. It will be below 4% in March and will continue falling in the future, Putin stressed.However Putin warns that economic success should not lead to complacency since sanctions against Moscow may have a negative effect on the state of affairs in Russia's economy in the future.Last year, Western governments began to impose sweeping sanctions on the Russian economy in the wake of Moscow's special op in Ukraine. However, as a result these restrictions backfired on the Western economies since inflation soared to record highs while societies were driven to cost of living crisis. At the same time Russian economy proved to be far more resilent than Western politicians believed. Vladimir Putin previously stressed that Russia managed to bost its economic sovereignty amidst Western sanctions.

https://sputniknews.com/20230315/putin-russia-on-path-to-positive-changes-and-greater-sovereignty-1108417293.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russian economy, trade, western sanctions