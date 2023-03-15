Putin Vows to Expand Economic Freedoms in Response to Anti-Russia Sanctions
12:22 GMT 15.03.2023 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 15.03.2023)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin addresses an event marking the 100th anniversary of the republic of Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachayevo-Circasia, at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev/
Subscribe
Being updated
Vladimir Putin took part in the meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office Collegium, where the tasks for strengthening law and order for 2023 were outlined.
The president stressed that Russia is on the path to positive changes and greater sovereignty.
"The nation faces many important challenges and many unresolved problems, but we are here together ahead of large-scale positive changes aimed at strengthening the sovereignty of the country, its independence, securing the future of Russia and creating conditions for its confident development. Despite the fact that we live in times of changes, we work together as a fairly well-organized system and in a stable environment, in a business environment based on the trust of our people," said Putin.
But he also pointed out that people's trust is based on the results of governmental work, especially in the domain of justice.
"The role of the prosecutor's office, as they say, can hardly be overestimated… It is always important, and in today's conditions, it is doubly or triply important. I really count on you," Putin added.
The president especially noted the positive dynamics in the fight against terrorism, corruption and crime.
Previously, Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed that Russia and its economy proved to be far more resilient than western governments expected. They thought that Russia's economy would collapse due to he weight of the imposed sanctions within weeks or months. This did not happen.
Instead, Russia boosted its economic sovereignty and started to introduce new instruments to support innovative industries.