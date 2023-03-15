https://sputniknews.com/20230315/putin-russia-on-path-to-positive-changes-and-greater-sovereignty-1108417293.html

Putin Vows to Expand Economic Freedoms in Response to Anti-Russia Sanctions

Vladimir Putin took part in the meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office Collegium, where the tasks for strengthening law and order for 2023 were outlined.

The president stressed that Russia is on the path to positive changes and greater sovereignty.But he also pointed out that people's trust is based on the results of governmental work, especially in the domain of justice.The president especially noted the positive dynamics in the fight against terrorism, corruption and crime.Previously, Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed that Russia and its economy proved to be far more resilient than western governments expected. They thought that Russia's economy would collapse due to he weight of the imposed sanctions within weeks or months. This did not happen.Instead, Russia boosted its economic sovereignty and started to introduce new instruments to support innovative industries.

2023

News

