International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230306/western-sanctions-policy-against-russia-not-understood-by-many-countries-austrian-ministry-admits-1108127222.html
Western Sanctions Policy Against Russia 'Not Understood' by Many Countries, Austrian Ministry Admits
Western Sanctions Policy Against Russia 'Not Understood' by Many Countries, Austrian Ministry Admits
Europe's position regarding the sanctions campaign against Russia is "not understood" by a large number of countries, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.
2023-03-06T20:48+0000
2023-03-06T20:47+0000
world
sanctions
us sanctions
russia
austrian foreign ministry
world economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:0:3153:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_9e28e00330fda2d5996663edbaa7f4a3.jpg
"The position of Europe is not understood and comprehended by a large number of countries," the minister said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Der Standard. Schallenberg noted that during the negotiations, his counterparts accused European countries of double standards, mentioning, in particular, the EU's inactivity during other conflicts. "Past misdeeds do not justify the current ones. Europe should be aware that the Russian narrative is successful in Africa," Schallenberg noted.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev. Moscow has accused Western governments and media of launching a disinformation campaign regarding the hostilities in Ukraine to promote their own vision of the events, in addition to disseminating Russophobic sentiment in society. Many countries have also censored Russian state media outlets since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Moscow has also said that Western sanctions against its banking sector and insurance companies have led to massive disruptions in supplies, including of food, fertilizers and energy resources, prompting prices to spike worldwide and putting the food security of many countries at risk.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/russian-envoy-nothing-sacred-after-canada-sanctions-soviet-hockey-star-women-in-space-1107783590.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_032c1f7ac23aff3d871012162b00b986.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
global economy, russia, western sanctions campaign, europe, austrian foreign minister alexander schallenberg
global economy, russia, western sanctions campaign, europe, austrian foreign minister alexander schallenberg

Western Sanctions Policy Against Russia 'Not Understood' by Many Countries, Austrian Ministry Admits

20:48 GMT 06.03.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevKremlin view
Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Europe's position regarding the sanctions campaign against Russia is "not understood" by a large number of countries, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.
"The position of Europe is not understood and comprehended by a large number of countries," the minister said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Der Standard.
Schallenberg noted that during the negotiations, his counterparts accused European countries of double standards, mentioning, in particular, the EU's inactivity during other conflicts.
"Past misdeeds do not justify the current ones. Europe should be aware that the Russian narrative is successful in Africa," Schallenberg noted.
"They say that it is the West's fault that oil, gas, and food prices have risen everywhere — because of the sanctions. The fact that Russia is getting away with such an absurd misrepresentation of the facts should make us think."
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev.
Moscow has accused Western governments and media of launching a disinformation campaign regarding the hostilities in Ukraine to promote their own vision of the events, in addition to disseminating Russophobic sentiment in society. Many countries have also censored Russian state media outlets since the start of the Ukraine conflict.
The Canadian flag flies at half-mast at the Consulate General of Canada in New York October 23, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Economy
Russian Envoy: ‘Nothing Sacred’ After Canada Sanctions Soviet Hockey Star, Women in Space
24 February, 21:40 GMT
Moscow has also said that Western sanctions against its banking sector and insurance companies have led to massive disruptions in supplies, including of food, fertilizers and energy resources, prompting prices to spike worldwide and putting the food security of many countries at risk.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала