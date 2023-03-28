https://sputniknews.com/20230328/irresponsible-not-to-fix-us-banking-after-crisis---fed-supervisory-chief-1108885025.html

'Irresponsible' Not to Fix US Banking After Crisis - Fed Supervisory Chief

'Irresponsible' Not to Fix US Banking After Crisis - Fed Supervisory Chief

It would be "irresponsible" not to fix faults in US banking after the liquidity crisis discovered this month, said Federal Reserve’s Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, as he pledged to strengthen the system which he maintained was resilient.

2023-03-28T20:28+0000

2023-03-28T20:28+0000

2023-03-28T20:31+0000

economy

silicon valley bank collapse

silicon valley bank

us

banking

banking system

banking sector

us federal reserve

credit suisse group ag

dodd-frank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108884878_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3839e75311e7bf6a727809a0d58f5167.jpg

SVB has become the shorthand for the US banking crisis which erupted three weeks ago after inadequate risk mismanagement and other "safe" practices at California-based Silicon Valley Bank led to billions of dollars in customer deposit withdrawals. Almost simultaneously, two other banks - Signature and First Republic - faced similar deposit runs, suggesting a contagion.The crisis in US banking took on an international dimension after famed Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse went under two weeks ago and had to be bought over by rival and compatriot UBS. In recent days, German banking giant Deutsche Bank got into trouble too as balance sheet worries led to a spike in insuring it against default, triggering a tumble in its shares.As a former top staffer at the Treasury Department and an expert on financial regulation, Barr was instrumental in crafting the Dodd-Frank regulation that barred US banks from excessive risk-taking in the aftermath of the 2007/2008 financial crisis that led to what is called "The Great Recession". Over the years, he has routinely warned regulators against getting too complacent and reversing the steps deemed necessary to prevent another financial crisis.Now he is leading the Fed’s investigation on the SVB, taking a lead role in explaining how the most recent fallout in banking forced the government’s Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to intervene and assume control of troubled banks to prevent a full-blown financial meltdown.The FDIC used a special emergency authority to protect all depositors in the winding down SVB and Signature Bank, even those with accounts well over the usual limit of $250,000.Authorities have said in recent weeks that they are exploring widening the FDIC’s powers to fine and take punitive action against banks that fall out of line.

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/funding-ukraine-war-machine-against-russia-means-austerity-in-europe-1108872375.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us banking sector, silicon valley bank collapse, silicon valley bank, world banking, global banking system, banking sector, us federal reserve, credit suisse group ag, what are the effects of dodd-frank repeal, us federal deposit insurance corporation michael barr, what will fed do with banking crisis, future prospects of us banks banking