Credit Suisse Collapse Was Inevitable After Years of Mismanagement, Insider Says

David Tawil, co-founder of Prochain Capital, a Multi-strategy crypto asset fund, said the $54-billion bailout offered to Credit Suisse by the Swiss National Bank was just a "band-aid" and the bank would soon be "wound down."

2023-03-17T15:54+0000

The liquidity crisis at Zurich-based corporate bank Credit Suisse was many years in the making, a former employee has said.Share prices in the 167-year-old institution tumbled on Monday in the wake of the collapse of three US specialist industry banks. They only recovered once the mostly-state owned Swiss National Bank offered a 50-billion-franc ($54 billion) credit lifeline.David Tawil, a former Credit Suisse employee, told Sputnik that the crisis at the global banking giant was huge compared to the collapse of the regional Silicon Valley and Signature banks in the US and it had "been a really long time coming."He added that the bank had changed leadership often, with a mix of Swiss and US executives coming and going, and had "lost its way for a very long time now."The fund manager said the national bank's bailout of Credit Suisse "gives them some short term flexibility, essentially borrowings to allow to the extent that they need to satisfy depositors that want to go ahead and take their money out," but was ultimately a "temporary Band-Aid."He warned that the Credit Suisse crisis was not just a one-off case and was not the result of the bank holding "toxic assets" like those bailed out during the 2008 'Credit Crunch'.The former Credit Suisse employee predicted the banking giant would soon be "wound down."

