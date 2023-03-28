https://sputniknews.com/20230328/clearview-ai-ceo-reveals-his-facial-recognition-software-is-widely-used-by-police--1108854832.html

Clearview AI CEO Reveals His Facial Recognition Software is Widely Used by Police

Clearview AI CEO Reveals His Facial Recognition Software is Widely Used by Police

A nearly illegal software banned from selling its services to most US companies has been in hot water over its controversial way of collecting data

2023-03-28T23:52+0000

2023-03-28T23:52+0000

2023-03-28T23:52+0000

americas

data leak

us

data collection

privacy

security

clearview ai

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105409/31/1054093124_0:235:2803:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_4cdda312078c6c17bd983ee59e1d318e.jpg

Hoan Ton-That, founder and CEO of Clearview AI told the BBC that his software had been used about 1 million times by police forces across the US. He added that it had collected more than 30 billion images of internet users without their authorization. The data has been harvested from various public domains, such as social networks. This has sparked controversy. There are supporters of the startup, claiming it helps to find criminals and to acquit people who were unfairly charged. Critics say such software may not only make mistakes and ruin somebody's life because of a facial resemblance to a real criminal but also breaches fundamental privacy rights by scrapping personal information."It's a huge problem for civil liberties and civil rights, and it absolutely needs to be banned," Guaragilia added.Because of these accusations, the use of Clearview AI is prohibited to sell its services to the vast majority of companies in the US, with legal exceptions for law enforcement. There were several cases when the technology helped police officers in their investigation. Exempli gratia, Andrew Conlyn from Florida had been charged with vehicular homicide after a car crash. Police accused Conlyn of killing the person who died in the crash. Clearview AI helped prove the driver was the person who died, while Conlyn was a passenger.Opponents of the system say it puts everyone into a "perpetual police line-up", and doubt Ton-That's claims Clearview AI has nearly 100% recognition accuracy. They say its effectiveness drops harshly when photo quality is low. The most zealous critics of the system are the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which sued Clearview AI last year. The settlement in that case restricted Clearview from selling its faceprint database to private companies within the United States while still allowing them to help law enforcement.Prior to the lawsuit, Clearview AI claimed to have gathered more than 10 billion "faceprints" across the globe, a number that has since tripled.

https://sputniknews.com/20220812/australian-court-fines-google-427mln-for-fraud-in-personal-data-collection-regulator-1099509640.html

https://sputniknews.com/20200211/clearview-ai-harvests-private-deleted-photos-for-facial-recognition-1078289917.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, security, data leak, clearview ai, privacy, clearview ai ceo inteview, us police use clearview ai