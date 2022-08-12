https://sputniknews.com/20220812/australian-court-fines-google-427mln-for-fraud-in-personal-data-collection-regulator-1099509640.html
Australian Court Fines Google $42.7Mln for Fraud in Personal Data Collection: Regulator
Australian Court Fines Google $42.7Mln for Fraud in Personal Data Collection: Regulator
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian federal court has fined Google 60 million Australian dollars ($42.7 million) for making misleading representations to... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T09:31+0000
2022-08-12T09:31+0000
2022-08-12T09:31+0000
world
google
australia & oceania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333233_0:33:3501:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_46c8b32125d0c19c7eb32b64ddf9f0e7.jpg
"The Federal Court has ordered Google LLC to pay $60 million in penalties for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones between January 2017 and December 2018," the ACCC said in a statement.Google reportedly violated the Australian Consumer Law by assuring some Android users that the "Location History" setting is the only setting that collects and uses relevant personal data, while another setting titled "Web and App Activity" collected the same information.
australia & oceania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333233_770:0:3501:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f65f1d803d3255948a377a81294336.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
google, australia & oceania
Australian Court Fines Google $42.7Mln for Fraud in Personal Data Collection: Regulator
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian federal court has fined Google 60 million Australian dollars ($42.7 million) for making misleading representations to consumers about the use and collection of their personal data, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Friday.
"The Federal Court has ordered Google LLC to pay $60 million in penalties for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones between January 2017 and December 2018," the ACCC said in a statement.
Google reportedly
violated the Australian Consumer Law by assuring some Android users that the "Location History" setting is the only setting that collects and uses relevant personal data, while another setting titled "Web and App Activity" collected the same information.