International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/australian-court-fines-google-427mln-for-fraud-in-personal-data-collection-regulator-1099509640.html
Australian Court Fines Google $42.7Mln for Fraud in Personal Data Collection: Regulator
Australian Court Fines Google $42.7Mln for Fraud in Personal Data Collection: Regulator
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian federal court has fined Google 60 million Australian dollars ($42.7 million) for making misleading representations to... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T09:31+0000
2022-08-12T09:31+0000
world
google
australia & oceania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333233_0:33:3501:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_46c8b32125d0c19c7eb32b64ddf9f0e7.jpg
"The Federal Court has ordered Google LLC to pay $60 million in penalties for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones between January 2017 and December 2018," the ACCC said in a statement.Google reportedly violated the Australian Consumer Law by assuring some Android users that the "Location History" setting is the only setting that collects and uses relevant personal data, while another setting titled "Web and App Activity" collected the same information.
australia & oceania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333233_770:0:3501:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f65f1d803d3255948a377a81294336.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
google, australia & oceania

Australian Court Fines Google $42.7Mln for Fraud in Personal Data Collection: Regulator

09:31 GMT 12.08.2022
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoIn this March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. Germany’s finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country.
In this March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. Germany’s finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian federal court has fined Google 60 million Australian dollars ($42.7 million) for making misleading representations to consumers about the use and collection of their personal data, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Friday.
"The Federal Court has ordered Google LLC to pay $60 million in penalties for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones between January 2017 and December 2018," the ACCC said in a statement.
Google reportedly violated the Australian Consumer Law by assuring some Android users that the "Location History" setting is the only setting that collects and uses relevant personal data, while another setting titled "Web and App Activity" collected the same information.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала