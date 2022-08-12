https://sputniknews.com/20220812/australian-court-fines-google-427mln-for-fraud-in-personal-data-collection-regulator-1099509640.html

Australian Court Fines Google $42.7Mln for Fraud in Personal Data Collection: Regulator

Australian Court Fines Google $42.7Mln for Fraud in Personal Data Collection: Regulator

12.08.2022

"The Federal Court has ordered Google LLC to pay $60 million in penalties for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones between January 2017 and December 2018," the ACCC said in a statement.Google reportedly violated the Australian Consumer Law by assuring some Android users that the "Location History" setting is the only setting that collects and uses relevant personal data, while another setting titled "Web and App Activity" collected the same information.

