Google, Apple Remove South Korea's BGMI Game From App Stores in India After Gov't Ban

India takes a firm stand against mobile apps, which it considers a threat to its national security and sovereignty. Since 2020. it has banned nearly 300 mobile... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

In a recent crackdown against mobile apps, India has banned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the second-most popular app from South Korea's game developer Krafton, having made a similar move against PUBG in September 2020.India's Ministry of IT and Electronics invoked Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, to ban BGMI, allegedly a refined version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).Google has confirmed the development, saying it removed the game from the play store in India.Krafton launched the game last year in India after it informed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that "Indian users' data will be stored in India and some measures will be taken to reduce excessive gameplay.""The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has no role in granting any permission for entry of PUBG or any company/App in India. Nevertheless, the government accords paramount importance to the safety of children and Indian users," the Indian government said in response to a question about the relaunch of PUBG in the country.On 1 July, Changhan Kim, Krafton chief executive, said that the game attracted 100Mln users in India in a year.India started a broader crackdown against mobile apps in 2020, in the wake of border tensions with China. So far, the country has banned nearly 300 apps, accusing the parent firms of these apps, such as Alibaba, Tencent, and GameEase, of stealing consumers' data and posing a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

