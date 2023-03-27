https://sputniknews.com/20230327/ugandan-president-musevenis-son-to-retire-from-army-after-29-years-of-service-1108838310.html

Ugandan President Museveni's Son to Retire From Army After 29 Years of Service

Ugandan President Museveni's Son to Retire From Army After 29 Years of Service

The eldest son of Uganda's incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has announced his retirement from the national army.

2023-03-27T23:06+0000

2023-03-27T23:06+0000

2023-03-27T23:06+0000

africa

east africa

uganda

yoweri museveni

president

presidency

army

retirement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108838164_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ecdab8ce5a53c723fc33ce823473e2.jpg

The Uganda People's Defense Force's (UPDF) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced his retirement from the national army.The announcement was made on his official social media page.The social media post comes a few days after he deleted another one saying that he would run for presidency in 2026, as cited by media.However, the Ugandan law envisages that serving soldiers can not take part in the country's politics.In March last year, the general announced his retirement on his official social media webpage for the first time, but the UPDF did not confirm his intention to retire, saying it had not received any request.Later that year, Kainerugaba made another social media post where he confirmed he would run for the presidency in the future.His father Yoweri Museveni has been the head of state since 1986. During the last presidential election held in January 2021, he was re-elected, overtaking a candidate from National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi.

https://sputniknews.com/20220925/attack-on-russia-is-attack-on-africa-ugandan-commander-of-land-forces-says-1101209454.html

africa

east africa

uganda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Roman Sanin

Roman Sanin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Roman Sanin

muhoozi kainerugaba, museveni's eldest son, kainerugaba retirement