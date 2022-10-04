International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221004/uganda-presidents-son-who-threatened-to-seize-nairobi-removed-from-military-post--reports-1101512060.html
Uganda President’s Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Post -Reports
Uganda President’s Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Post -Reports
MOSCOW, October 4 (Sputnik) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni removed his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the post of the commander of the country's ground... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-04T20:22+0000
2022-10-04T20:22+0000
africa
yoweri museveni
uganda
kenya
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/19/1101211043_0:462:2048:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_5c9b18758c4751a2d93574c1950565f2.jpg
On Monday, Kainerugaba said on Twitter that it would take him and his army two weeks to capture Nairobi. On the next day, Kainerugaba said that he had a good discussion with his father and that Museveni "will announce the changes."Ugandan newspaper Monitor reported that although Museveni removed his son from the post, Kainerugaba was promoted to the rank of general - the highest in the military hierarchy of Uganda’s defense forces.Kayanja Muhanga will replace Kainerugaba as commander of the ground forces, the newspaper added.
uganda
kenya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/19/1101211043_0:270:2048:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_ac5ef9ae41556fd6392300542e9c4040.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yoweri museveni, uganda, kenya
yoweri museveni, uganda, kenya

Uganda President’s Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Post -Reports

20:22 GMT 04.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / PETER BUSOMOKEThe son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba attends a ceremony in which he was promoted from Brigadier to Major General at the country's military headquarters in Kampala on May 25, 2016. - The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, has rejected claims that he plans to succeed his father, reports said Thursday. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, speaking on May 25 after he was promoted from Brigadier to Major General, heading the Special Forces Command (SFC), said he was "happy with being in the military", the government-owned New Vision newspaper reported. (Photo by PETER BUSOMOKE / AFP)
The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba attends a ceremony in which he was promoted from Brigadier to Major General at the country's military headquarters in Kampala on May 25, 2016. - The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, has rejected claims that he plans to succeed his father, reports said Thursday. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, speaking on May 25 after he was promoted from Brigadier to Major General, heading the Special Forces Command (SFC), said he was happy with being in the military, the government-owned New Vision newspaper reported. (Photo by PETER BUSOMOKE / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / PETER BUSOMOKE
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, October 4 (Sputnik) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni removed his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the post of the commander of the country's ground forces, after he made a statement about the possibility of capturing the capital of neighboring Kenya, Ugandan media reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, Kainerugaba said on Twitter that it would take him and his army two weeks to capture Nairobi. On the next day, Kainerugaba said that he had a good discussion with his father and that Museveni "will announce the changes."
Ugandan newspaper Monitor reported that although Museveni removed his son from the post, Kainerugaba was promoted to the rank of general - the highest in the military hierarchy of Uganda’s defense forces.
Kayanja Muhanga will replace Kainerugaba as commander of the ground forces, the newspaper added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала