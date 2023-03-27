Israel Doctors' Union Suspends Country's Healthcare System From Tuesday, Reports Say

International
A medical union said it was preparing to shut down all non-emergency medical care, according to media reports.Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation in the coming days. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.On Friday, organizers of the protest movement against the judicial reform in Israel declared a "week of paralysis," which would include nationwide demonstrations against the divisive legislative action. Earlier this week, hundreds of activists swarmed outside the residences of prominent Israeli government officials — including Tourism Minister Haim Katz, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, among others — to protest against the judicial reform.
08:37 GMT 27.03.2023 (Updated: 09:06 GMT 27.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The doctors' union of Israel has decided to suspend the country's healthcare system from March 28, pending the announcement of a halt to the controversial judicial reform, an Israeli newspaper reported.
A medical union said it was preparing to shut down all non-emergency medical care, according to media reports.
Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation in the coming days.
The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.
Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint statement with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following their meeting at Ben Gurion International Airport in Thursday, March 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
World
Israel’s Defense Minister Says Judicial Overhaul Must Be Stopped
Yesterday, 00:42 GMT
On Friday, organizers of the protest movement against the judicial reform in Israel declared a "week of paralysis," which would include nationwide demonstrations against the divisive legislative action. Earlier this week, hundreds of activists swarmed outside the residences of prominent Israeli government officials — including Tourism Minister Haim Katz, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, among others — to protest against the judicial reform.
